Vegas odds on Clemson-Rutgers

Tony Crumpton

The Tigers are dancing again. Clemson (16-7) was announced Sunday night as a seven seed and will face off against 10 seed Rutgers (15-11) in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday. Vegas odds via BetOnline were released immediately after the NCAA bracket was announced, and the Scarlet Knights are a one-point favorite over Clemson. Rutgers is the only lower seed that is a favorite in the first round of action. This is certainly bulletin board material as the Tigers try to go deep in the postseason. Clemson returns to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2017-18 season, where it advanced to the Sweet 16 as a 5-seed. This is a third NCAA Tourney appearance under Brownell and a 12th appearance overall in school history.

The Tigers went 7-3 down the stretch and finished 10-6 in ACC action, reaching double-figures in conference wins for only the seventh time in their ACC history.

Clemson has 8 wins over teams in the NCAA field, which is tied for most in school history.