Vegas odds for 2020 Heisman Trophy including Lawrence, Etienne

Both guys are elite and will have their names eventually called early by a team in the NFL.

Vegas released updated odds of the favorites to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy recently with Ohio State signal-caller Justin Fields leap-frogging Trevor Lawrence.

Etienne was on the list at seventh-best odds (2nd running back behind Chuba Hubbard).

Check out the 2020 Heisman favorites:

Justin Fields (Ohio State) +450

Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) +475

Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma) +1000

Sam Ehlinger (Texas) +1200

Jamie Newman (Georgia) +1400

Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State) +1600

Travis Etienne (Clemson) +1800

Ian Book (Notre Dame) +2000

Kedon Slovis (USC) +2500

Kyle Trask (Florida) +2500

Mac Jones (Alabama) +2500

Sam Howell (North Carolina) +2500

Bo Nix (Auburn) +2800