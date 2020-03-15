|
Vegas odds for 2020 Heisman Trophy including Lawrence, Etienne
|Sunday, March 15, 2020 10:03 AM- -
The Clemson football team should have another explosive offense again in 2020 spearheaded by the dynamic duo of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back
Travis Etienne.
Both guys are elite and will have their names eventually called early by a team in the NFL. Vegas released updated odds of the favorites to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy recently with Ohio State signal-caller Justin Fields leap-frogging Trevor Lawrence. Etienne was on the list at seventh-best odds (2nd running back behind Chuba Hubbard). Check out the 2020 Heisman favorites: Justin Fields (Ohio State) +450 Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) +475 Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma) +1000 Sam Ehlinger (Texas) +1200 Jamie Newman (Georgia) +1400 Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State) +1600 Travis Etienne (Clemson) +1800 Ian Book (Notre Dame) +2000 Kedon Slovis (USC) +2500 Kyle Trask (Florida) +2500 Mac Jones (Alabama) +2500 Sam Howell (North Carolina) +2500 Bo Nix (Auburn) +2800
Check out the 2020 Heisman favorites:
