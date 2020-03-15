Vegas odds for 2020 Heisman Trophy including Lawrence, Etienne
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, March 15, 2020 10:03 AM
Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne are both 2020 Heisman candidates
The Clemson football team should have another explosive offense again in 2020 spearheaded by the dynamic duo of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.

Both guys are elite and will have their names eventually called early by a team in the NFL.

Vegas released updated odds of the favorites to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy recently with Ohio State signal-caller Justin Fields leap-frogging Trevor Lawrence.

Etienne was on the list at seventh-best odds (2nd running back behind Chuba Hubbard).

Check out the 2020 Heisman favorites:

Justin Fields (Ohio State) +450

Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) +475

Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma) +1000

Sam Ehlinger (Texas) +1200

Jamie Newman (Georgia) +1400

Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State) +1600

Travis Etienne (Clemson) +1800

Ian Book (Notre Dame) +2000

Kedon Slovis (USC) +2500

Kyle Trask (Florida) +2500

Mac Jones (Alabama) +2500

Sam Howell (North Carolina) +2500

Bo Nix (Auburn) +2800

Myles Brennan (LSU) +2800

Lynn Bowden Jr. (Kentucky) +3300

Spencer Sanders (Oklahoma State) +3300

Najee Harris (Alabama) +4000

Sean Clifford (Penn State) +4000

Brock Purdy (Iowa State) +5000

Derek Stingley Jr. (LSU) +5000

