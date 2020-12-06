VT grounds crew thanks Clemson football team: "Class act"

Clemson had an impressive 45-10 road win against Virginia Tech on Saturday night.

After the game, the players and staff celebrated the win, did their postgame interviews, and started the process of traveling back to Tiger Town.

This morning, the Virginia Tech grounds crew wanted to give a shout out to Clemson for leaving the locker room in great shape.

"Just a quick thank you to the Clemson University Football Team for leaving the visiting team locker room clean and in great shape after the game," the grounds crew posted on social media. "Also, thanks for stacking the chairs we set up for your post-game meal. Class Act."

The 'Best is the standard' motto with Clemson appears to also apply to being respectful at other team facilities and locker rooms.

Since the grounds crew has extra time since the locker room was so clean, maybe work on that rogue sprinkler system that was going off during the nationally televised contest.

