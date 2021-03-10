Urban Meyer reacts to Trevor Lawrence's Pro Day

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence wowed most observers including NFL personnel that attended his last-second Pro Day in February. One of those impressed was Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer. "We had extremely high expectations and we were not disappointed," Meyer told Jaguars.com. "But even more than the actual Pro Day was the way he handled it. We found out just days earlier about his left shoulder that he had a labrum issue that's very fixable – and by the way, it is fixed. He's in rehab now." Lawrence had no problem throwing for scouts with only a week's notice.

"He very well could have said, "I'm not going to throw. I'm going to go, and you guys take me or not. I'm that good." The conversation was similar to this: "Hey, what do you think?" "Let's go." That was the answer: "Let's go."

Meyer has watched Lawrence compete for several seasons.

"I've seen him throw live at the Fiesta Bowl," Meyer said. I've watched him because of my job at Fox [Sports], and I've known Trevor quite a while. I wanted Schottenheimer and Bevell to see him live. I explained it to him (Lawrence), and he said, "Let's go. Give me the ball. Let's go." Seven days later, he was on the field throwing. Most kids, I would say, would not do that."