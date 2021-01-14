BREAKING

Urban Meyer named new head coach of Jacksonville Jaguars
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Jan 14, Thu 18:45
(Photo: Kirby Lee / USATODAY)
Three-time national championship-winning head coach Urban Meyer has been named the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan had the following comments about his coaching hire.

"This is a great day for Jacksonville and Jaguars fans everywhere," he said in a press release. "Urban Meyer is who we want and need a leader, winner, and champion who demands excellence and produces results. While Urban already enjoys a legacy in the game of football that few will ever match, his passion for the opportunity in front of him here in Jacksonville is powerful and mistakable. I am proud to name Urban Meyer the new head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars."

Meyer had an impressive 187-32 overall record with coaching stints at Ohio State, Florida, Utah, and Bowling Green.

He was also 12-3 in bowl games, including 3-0 in national title games.

The Jaguars will likely pick Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. In total, they have 11 picks in the upcoming draft to really rebuild the roster.

The Jaguars just finished their worst season in franchise history with a 1-15 record.

