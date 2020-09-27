Updated Playoff projections for Clemson after Big Ten, Pac-12 additions

TigerNet Staff by

The College Football Playoff committee is set to have one of the harder deliberation processes they've had since the CFP's 2014 inception.

The plans of the Power 5 conferences are all subject to how they can handle the dynamics of playing through a global pandemic, but the ACC is set on 11 regular-season games for its teams, the SEC and Big 12 want to play 10, the Big Ten nine (one being the Big Ten title game for the division winners plus new matchups for the rest of the conference) and the Pac-12, seven (same style as the Big Ten with a championship and additional regular-season games to close it out).

With all 10 FBS conferences on board in some form or fashion, projections for the Playoff have a new look to them now.

CBS Sports picks one rep out of four P5 conferences with Clemson as a 1-seed meeting 4-seed Oregon in the Sugar Bowl and 2-seed Ohio State taking on 3-seed Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

ESPN's Playoff Predictor gives strong odds to the trio of Ohio State (69 percent), Alabama (68) and Clemson (67), with Wisconsin (40), Texas (28) and UCF (27) up next.

ESPN's mock CFP committee favors Alabama (13 out of 13), Clemson (13/13), Ohio State (13/13) and then Florida (11/13) in the early-going. The two predictions beyond that round have Clemson and Alabama meeting in the title game, sending the Tigers there between those picks from both Pasadena and New Orleans.