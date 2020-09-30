UofSC prez dreams of day they kick 'you know what' out of Clemson FB, praises club teams

University of South Carolina president Bob Caslen delivered a state of the university address that included an interesting reference to their rivalry with Clemson.

The Tigers' bid for a seventh-straight gridiron win over the Gamecocks was delayed to 2021 after the SEC decided to ban non-conference games during the 2020 season.

Caslen painted a picture of the future he sees for the institution he leads on Wednesday.

"Finally, as Americans and South Carolinians, we all love a winner," Caslen said. "To truly be excellent, we must compete and win – both individually and as an institution, both in academics and in athletics. But we do not win at all costs; no, the eighth and final priority of the strategic plan is all about building – building teams, building mindsets and building a culture of winning – with excellence and character."

Then he got to his dream for the Palmetto State series.

"That also includes winning against our rival – Clemson," he said. "I can see the day where the entire student body rushes the field and takes down the goal posts when our Gamecocks kick the “you know what” out of our in-state rival. Frankly, almost all of our NCAA and club and academic teams already do that on a regular basis."

The next game up in the Clemson-South Carolina series is Tiger men's soccer going for its seventh-straight win over South Carolina on Thursday in Columbia (7 p.m.).

(Video references Clemson around 35-36 minute mark)