UofSC prez dreams of day they kick 'you know what' out of Clemson FB, praises club teams
by - Wednesday, September 30, 2020 1:50 PM
Clemson gets its next shot against South Carolina on a football field in 2021.
Clemson gets its next shot against South Carolina on a football field in 2021.

University of South Carolina president Bob Caslen delivered a state of the university address that included an interesting reference to their rivalry with Clemson.

The Tigers' bid for a seventh-straight gridiron win over the Gamecocks was delayed to 2021 after the SEC decided to ban non-conference games during the 2020 season.

Caslen painted a picture of the future he sees for the institution he leads on Wednesday.

"Finally, as Americans and South Carolinians, we all love a winner," Caslen said. "To truly be excellent, we must compete and win – both individually and as an institution, both in academics and in athletics. But we do not win at all costs; no, the eighth and final priority of the strategic plan is all about building – building teams, building mindsets and building a culture of winning – with excellence and character."

Then he got to his dream for the Palmetto State series.

"That also includes winning against our rival – Clemson," he said. "I can see the day where the entire student body rushes the field and takes down the goal posts when our Gamecocks kick the “you know what” out of our in-state rival. Frankly, almost all of our NCAA and club and academic teams already do that on a regular basis."

The next game up in the Clemson-South Carolina series is Tiger men's soccer going for its seventh-straight win over South Carolina on Thursday in Columbia (7 p.m.).

(Video references Clemson around 35-36 minute mark)

Subject (Replies: 26) Author
spacer TNET: UofSC prez dreams of day they kick 'you know what' out of Clemson FB, praises club teams
 TigerNet News
spacer Keep dreaming coot
 TigerJS®
spacer Bahahahahaha.
 MidlandsTiger87®
spacer Re: TNET: UofSC prez dreams of day they kick 'you know what' out of Clemson FB, praises club teams
 TigersO
spacer Re: TNET: UofSC prez dreams of day they kick 'you know what' out of Clemson FB, praises club teams
 bigunfatrat
spacer Re: TNET: UofSC prez dreams of day they kick 'you know what' out of Clemson FB, praises club teams
 LCTiger97
spacer You do realize that 35 points would beat most teams they
 Spud®
spacer Re: TNET: UofSC prez dreams of day they kick 'you know what' out of Clemson FB, praises club teams
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: UofSC prez dreams of day they kick 'you know what' out of Clemson FB, praises club teams
 Valley Boy
spacer Re: TNET: UofSC prez dreams of day they kick 'you know what' out of Clemson FB, praises club teams
 AmeriTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: UofSC prez dreams of day they kick 'you know what' out of Clemson FB, praises club teams
 Rock Hill Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: UofSC prez dreams of day they kick 'you know what' out of Clemson FB, praises club teams
 irmotig®
spacer Re: TNET: UofSC prez dreams of day they kick 'you know what' out of Clemson FB, praises club teams
 hubcap
spacer Re: TNET: UofSC prez dreams of day they kick 'you know what' out of Clemson FB, praises club teams
 hubcap
spacer Re: TNET: UofSC prez dreams of day they kick 'you know what' out of Clemson FB, praises club teams
 TwoNats®
spacer "Frankly, almost all of our NCAA and club and academic teams
 smitty1959®
spacer Re: "Frankly, almost all of our NCAA and club and academic teams
 Tigerlife2005
spacer If I were a coach in any sport @ Clemson, I'd be taking that sound bite &
 thompson_creek_tiger®
spacer What a pathetic loser.***
 tigerdrummer®
spacer Re: What a pathetic loser.***
 natty®
spacer Stuck with this too.............
 Spud®
spacer Re: TNET: UofSC prez dreams of day they kick 'you know what' out of Clemson FB, praises club teams
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: TNET: UofSC prez dreams of day they kick 'you know what' out of Clemson FB, praises club teams
 ClemTig®
spacer Haha. He conveniently says this during a year that t
 movino®
spacer Re: TNET: UofSC prez dreams of day they kick 'you know what' out of Clemson FB, praises club teams
 Clemson_country89®
spacer Re: TNET: UofSC prez dreams of day they kick 'you know what' out of Clemson FB, praises club teams
 CLEM83GRAD
spacer Re: TNET: UofSC prez dreams of day they kick 'you know what' out of Clemson FB, praises club teams
 CLEM83GRAD
