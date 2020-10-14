USA TODAY finds Dabo Swinney with third-highest coach salary

TigerNet Staff by

USA TODAY released its annual head coach salary database in a year that has been unlike any other recently.

Scheduled to take an over million dollar pay cut in 2021 in response to the pandemic, Dabo Swinney is listed third in total pay for 2020 ($8.32 million) behind Alabama's Nick Saban ($9.3 million) and LSU's Ed Orgeron ($8.92m) and ahead of Michigan's Jim Harbaugh ($8.04m) and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher ($7.5m).

USA TODAY found that while the Big 12 and Big Ten had voluntary pay reductions for all coaches, only four from the SEC did so publicly (Arkansas, Missouri, Ole Miss and South Carolina).

The next highest listed salary in the ACC is all the way at 25th overall with Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente ($4.25m), followed by Pitt's Pat Narduzzi ($4.1m). Boston College and Miami do not provide the total pay for their coaches.