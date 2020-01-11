UNC's Roy Williams says loss to Clemson was his fault

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

CHAPEL HILL, NC – After Clemson’s 79-76 comeback victory over North Carolina in overtime in the Dean Dome Saturday evening, Tar Heel head coach Roy Williams was filled with regret. North Carolina was up by 10 with 1:55 to play before Clemson came storming back to tie the game on an Aamir Simms three to tie the game at 70-70 with three seconds remaining. Williams said not fouling Simms is a decision that will haunt him for the rest of his life. "I have had some great moments as a coach and right now this is my lowest one. Losing this game was my fault. I told them if I die tomorrow or 20 years from now that will be the biggest regret I have in 32 years as a coach," Williams said. "These kids really need a win and their coach let them down today." Clemson used a 12-2 run at the end of regulation to force overtime and the Tigers continued that momentum in the extra period to claim the program’s first-ever win in Chapel Hill in 60 tries. It all added up to a 79-76 victory for the Tigers over UNC. Clemson improves to 8-7 overall and 2-3 in the ACC while UNC falls to 8-8 overall and 1-4 in the league.

Clemson was 12-of-31 from 3-point range while UNC was just 6-of-26. UNC shot 42.4 percent from the field (23.1 3FG%) to Clemson’s 43.3 percent mark. The Tigers made eight of their final 10 field goal attempts.

