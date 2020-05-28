Two Tigers ranked in Top 12 of McShay's 2021 prospect rankings

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay has compiled his way-too-early Top 32 draft prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft. Two Tigers were listed in the Top 12 with quarterback Trevor Lawrence and receiver Justyn Ross. Lawrence was ranked No. 1 overall. "We just watched two very special quarterbacks in Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa go in the top five picks of the 2020 draft -- and Lawrence might be a better pro prospect than both of them," McShay said. "His intangibles are high-end, and I love his huge arm and the mobility he brings at his size. He'll need a little refining with his pocket presence, but this kid is the real deal. Over two seasons, Lawrence has 58 touchdown passes and just 12 interceptions while leading the Tigers to back-to-back national title game appearances (and one championship)." Ross was ranked No. 12 overall and the third-best receiver.

"Though he was outproduced in 2019 by Tee Higgins and didn't tack on as many yards as he did in 2018 (13.1 yards per catch, down from 21.7), Ross was Lawrence's No. 1 target with 66 catches," McShay said. "He has great hands and makes some terrific catches when given a chance on the ball. He is set to have surgery in June relating to stinger issues, but there are no longer-term concerns expected."

Running back Travis Etienne was left off the first round of the rankings (only one RB listed with Alabama's Najee Harris at No. 27).