Two Tigers ranked in Mel Kiper's 2021 Big Board

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Your favorite ESPN personaity is back for another round of his 2021 NFL Big Board.

Mel Kiper had two Clemson players in the first round with quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.

Lawrence was ranked No. 1 overall ahead two spots of Ohio State's Justin Fields.

"Lawrence remains atop my Big Board, was picked as college football's best overall player by our experts, and landed at No. 1 to the Jaguars in McShay's early 2021 Mock Draft," he said. "There should be no questions about his status heading into the season. He wasn't perfect in 2019, though; I'd love to see him dominate from the jump, keep his interceptions down -- he threw five in Clemson's first three games last season -- and, most of all, stay healthy. As I wrote in my early Big Board, Lawrence has elite traits, and there aren't many 6-foot-6 quarterbacks who have his arm talent and ability."

Etienne was ranked No. 23 overall and the top running back of the elite prospects.

"Etienne could have been a top-40 pick in the 2020 draft, but he decided to return to school for another season," he said. "He doesn't have much to prove in my eyes. He has rushed for 3,707 yards and 51 touchdowns over three years. He showed some improvement in the passing game last season, catching 37 passes for 432 yards and five touchdowns. He's a complete back. Now, will he be a first-round pick? That's tough to predict. Only one back went in the first round in April -- Clyde Edwards-Helaire to the Chiefs at No. 32 -- and it's too early to know team needs. But Etienne can play on my team any day."