Two Tigers ranked in ESPN's top QBs of the 2000s
by - 2021 Feb 26, Fri 09:44
Clemson's offense has had elite talent leading it over the last decade.
Clemson's offense has had elite talent leading it over the last decade.

The century thus far has produced some prolific quarterbacks, where Clemson has certainly made its mark.

ESPN took the time to rank ($) the top-60 QBs since 2000 and Clemson has two in the top-11.

National Champion and first-round NFL draft pick Deshaun Watson checks in at No. 6 overall.

"Remember when 'Clemsoning' meant 'failing spectacularly on the big stage?' No? That's because Watson came to town and flipped Dabo Swinney's program from good to elite," ESPN's Bill Connelly writes. "He averaged 4,351 passing yards and 867 rushing yards in 2015-16, first leading the Tigers to the CFP title game, then winning it the next year. 'Clemsoning' now simply means 'winning big.'"

Trevor Lawrence isn't far behind at just outside the top-10 in 11th place.

"It was going to be almost impossible for Lawrence to meet the expectations set for him as an all-world recruit at Clemson," said Connelly. "He surpassed them. The Tigers lost only twice in three years with him behind center, winning the 2018 national title and reaching two more CFPs. And he became one of the faces of a rising player advocacy movement as a junior as well."

Clemson has faced a number of the top QBs on the list, including the top-2 in Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma and Cam Newton of Auburn, respectively, as well as Joe Burrow (5) and Lamar Jackson (8) in the top-10.

