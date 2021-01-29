Two Tigers placed on 2020-21 MAC Hermann Watch List

CLEMSON, S.C. -- United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club (MAC) announced today that Justin Malou and Kimarni Smith were named to the 2020-21 MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List. Malou and Smith are two of six players representing the ACC on the 34-player men's watch list. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding male and female college soccer players of the year. The MAC Hermann Trophy Watch Lists were compiled by members of the United Soccer Coaches Men’s and Women’s NCAA Division-I All-America committees. Fifteen semifinalists will be named at the end of April for both the men's and women's MAC Hermann Trophy, while the award will be presented on May 27 to one of three finalists from each gender. Smith is slated to return to the pitch this spring after being selected No. 4 in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by D.C. United. The senior from Nottingham, England, was one of college soccer's most prolific forwards during the fall, as Smith led the nation in points (19) and was tied for the national lead in total goals (8), after having played in 11 matches. The talented forward was named ACC Tournament MVP after contributing four goals and an assist during tournament play to help the Tigers earn their 15th ACC Championship.

Malou will return to the Tigers' backline in the spring after an impressive fall campaign at center-back. After spending his first three seasons with Clemson solidifying himself as one of the nation's top right-backs, Malou slotted into the center of Clemson's defense and helped the Tigers earn three shutouts and allow just 11 goals this past fall. The Columbus Crew SC took Malou with the 27th pick in last week's MLS SuperDraft.

Clemson's soccer program is no stranger to the MAC Hermann Trophy, as Bruce Murray (1987), Wojtek Krakowiak (1998), and Robbie Robinson (2019) have all earned college soccer's most coveted honor. Robinson received the honor after putting together one of the finest seasons in program history back in 2019, as the junior forward scored 18 goals and was responsible for 45 points.