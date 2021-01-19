Two Tigers named to ESPN 'way-too-early' All-American list

Monday was the deadline for juniors to declare for the NFL draft and that gives us a better picture of what rosters will look like now in the 2021 season.

Both Clemson selections come on the defensive line with rising sophomores Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee.

"Injuries at the defensive end position forced Clemson to play younger players in 2020, including Murphy," ESPN's Chris Low writes. "He showed the kind of promise everyone was predicting when he signed with the Tigers. As a true freshman, the 6-5, 275-pound Murphy led the team with 12 tackles for loss and also had eight quarterback pressures. Murphy has everything it takes to blossom into one of the top defenders in the country in 2021."

"Rated as ESPN's top defensive tackle prospect in the country, Bresee stepped right into the Clemson starting lineup and tied for the team lead with 11 quarterback pressures. He also had 6.5 tackles for loss, including four sacks, and gives the Tigers a dominant presence in the middle of their defensive line."