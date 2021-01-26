Two Tigers make NFL.com top-20 draft prospect rankings

NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah included two Clemson Tigers in his top-20 draft prospects on NFL.com Tuesday. Universally-projected top pick Trevor Lawrence leads the way at No. 1. "Lawrence is a tall, long and athletic quarterback. He has a long delivery," Jeremiah writes, "but he still gets the ball out quickly and it explodes out of his hand. The Clemson offense features a lot of quick screens and quick hitters. He showed excellent touch and placement on those throws. He can really drive the ball down the field when called upon and he also has the ability to layer the ball (over linebackers/under safeties) in the middle of the field. His overall accuracy is excellent at all three levels. He does need to improve his pocket awareness." For the other top-20 Tiger, Jeremiah is higher than some draft analysts on two-time ACC player of the year and first-team All-American Travis Etienne, ranking him 17th overall.

"He isn't overly elusive in the hole, but he hits it at full speed and absorbs contact while keeping his balance," Jeremiah said. "He has plenty of speed to capture the edge on outside runs. He rarely loses a foot race once he gets into the open field. He is very valuable in the passing game, too. He has a great sense of timing and spacing in the screen game. He also possesses the ability to run away from linebackers on seams and angle routes. He has even flashed the ability to split out wide and run double moves. He improved in pass protection in 2020. Etienne doesn't have elite vision or wiggle, but his speed is real and it's spectacular when given a runway."