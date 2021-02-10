Two Tigers listed in Todd McShay's latest 2021 mock draft
2021 Feb 10
Lawrence and Etienne were elite players at Clemson (ACC photo)

Your favorite ESPN draft guru is back for another round of his 2021 NFL Mock Draft.

Todd McShay had two Clemson players in the first round with quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.

Lawrence was projected No. 1 overall going to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"Another mock draft, another Lawrence-to-Jacksonville projection," McShay said. "You won't be seeing much of anything else, and for good reason. The 6-foot-6 big-armed quarterback has all the traits you want in a franchise guy, and he would be the focal point of what new coach Urban Meyer hopes to build. Only Washington has a lower Total QBR over the past three seasons than the Jaguars' 41.6, but Lawrence has finished in the top 10 among all FBS quarterbacks in that category in every season of his college career. He will throw for scouts on Friday ahead of surgery on his non-throwing shoulder this spring, but consider him a lock for the top pick at this point."

Etienne went No. 23 in the projections to the New York Jets.

"We got them a quarterback," Mcshay said. "Now let's get them a running back. The Jets were one of two teams with single-digit rushing touchdowns this season and their 4.1 yards per carry tied for the sixth-worst in the NFL. Scoring won't be a problem for Etienne; he had 78 touchdowns over his four-year career at Clemson. And while this could be Alabama running back Najee Harris, Etienne gives the Jets a little more explosiveness to La'Mical Perine's power."

