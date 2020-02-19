Two Tigers listed in Mel Kiper's 2020 NFL Mock Draft

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The 2020 NFL Draft will be here on April 23. NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his 2020 NFL Mock Draft 2.0 Tuesday as two Clemson players were ranked in the first round. Butkus winning linebacker Isaiah Simmons was projected to go No. 9 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. "Enter Simmons, a versatile run-and-cover linebacker who is perfect for an NFL that craves three-down, rangy linebackers," Kiper said. "The Jags never replaced Telvin Smith, who abruptly retired last May, and so Simmons would slot in perfectly." Simmons had 107 tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions, and 16 tackles for loss last season. Receiver Tee Higgins was predicted to go No. 21 to the Philadelphia Eagles. "I just like the fit with Higgins in Philadelphia, as he has great size (6-4) and elite ball skills, boxing out defenders to high-point the ball on sideline routes," he said. "We know all about the Eagles’ problems at receiver last season, so this fills a massive void. If Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson can stay healthy -- and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside can take a leap in Year 2 -- this position could go from a weakness to strength." In 2019, Higgins had 59 receptions for 1,167 yards (19.8 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.

Good luck to all the Clemson players that are hoping to get drafted in 2020.