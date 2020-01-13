Two Tigers listed in 2020 NFL Mock Draft
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, January 13, 2020 10:48 AM
Simmons is exactly what NFL teams covet in their defensive schemes
The College Football season will be wrapped up shortly, and then the 2020 NFL Draft will be front and center.

CBS Sports released their 2020 NFL Mock Draft over the weekend and had two Clemson players on the list.

Linebacker hybrid Isaiah Simmons was projected to go No. 10 overall to the Cleveland Browns.

"Cleveland desperately needs offensive tackle help," CBS Sports wrote. "If Andrew Thomas or Jedrick Wills were on the board, their selection would appear to be pretty easy. Instead, both are off the board, so the Browns could target front seven help."

Receiver Tee Higgins had a projection of No. 18 overall to the Miami Dolphins.

There was only one running listed in the first round with Georgia's D'Andre Swift at No. 14 overall. Other talented running back options that could go early include Travis Etienne and Jonathan Taylor.

