Two Tigers earn USA TODAY midseason honors
by - Wednesday, October 28, 2020 4:21 PM
Lawrence is your Heisman frontrunner (ACC photo).
What's midseason for some is just the start for others this 2020 college football campaign, but USA TODAY still managed to give out some midseason accolades this week.

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and Alabama's Mac Jones picked up votes for "best player" so far.

"(Lawrence is) completing 70.7% of his attempts, averaging 9.6 yards per throw and avoiding turnovers (two interceptions in 191 throws) at a better rate than in 2019. This is an easy pick," said USA TODAY's Paul Myerberg.

Myerberg also picked Tigers defensive tackle Bryan Bresee for the "best freshman."

"The nation's top-ranked recruit has exceeded expectations," he said. "One of two five-star freshmen on Clemson's defensive front, Bresee is physically ready to earn all-conference honors and play a key role in the Tigers' push for the national championship."

Myerberg has Clemson on top of his projected Playoff, while his USA TODAY teammate Erick Smith has some questions on the Tigers.

"Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia," Smith listed as his best four right now. "You can argue about the order of the first three. Part of the issue with Clemson is whether it is being tested enough on a weekly basis."

