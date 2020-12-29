Two Clemson teams in top-4 of ESPN all-time Playoff ranking
Trevor Lawrence is going for his third-straight bowl victory.
We are in the seventh season of the Playoff era in college football and Clemson's Tigers have made six-straight appearances.

ESPN's Bill Connelly took the time to rank the 28 CFP teams so far and Clemson had two of the top four teams in the mix ($).

The 2018 Tigers checked in at No. 2 and the Deshaun Watson-led '16 team, No. 4, out of a top-5 with 2019 LSU on top, a 2017 Alabama team Clemson lost to in third and a 2018 Alabama team Dabo Swinney's team beat in fifth.

The current Crimson Tide were ranked 8th, while this year's Tigers were 15th and this year's Ohio State Buckeyes, 19th.

Clemson's 2017 team was in the cellar for the Tigers, at 20th, with the two national-title runner-ups 9th (2019) and 16th (2015).

Ryan Day hints at Brent Venables' sign-stealing ability
Clemson releases funny video 'Will Swinney's Laces Extermination Service'
Herbstreit says Buckeye schedule a disadvantage, defense as-is won't stop Clemson
