BREAKING

Breaking: Two Clemson basketball games postponed due to COVID-19 protocol
by - 2021 Jan 8, Fri 16:01
Clemson's last game in Chapel Hill ended the infamous streak. (USA TODAY Sports photo)
Clemson's last game in Chapel Hill ended the infamous streak. (USA TODAY Sports photo)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that Clemson’s men’s basketball games at North Carolina and Syracuse have been postponed. The games were scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 9 and Tuesday, January 12. In addition, the Syracuse at North Carolina game that was originally scheduled for January 2 will now be played on Tuesday, January 12 at 9 p.m. on ACC Network.

The postponements follow a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Clemson men’s basketball team. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

Clemson Men’s Basketball has announced a temporary pause of all team activity after a positive COVID-19 test result and subsequent contact tracing within the program.

Because of the Clemson-North Carolina postponement, the Georgetown at Syracuse game on Saturday now will be played at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Below is the revised ACC Men’s Basketball schedule for Saturday, January 9 and Tuesday, January 12:

Saturday, January 9

Wake Forest at Duke | ACCN | 12:00 PM

Miami at NC State | RSN | 12:00 PM

Virginia at Boston College | ACCN | 2:00 PM

Georgetown at Syracuse | ESPN | 7:00 PM (Time and Network Adjustment)

Tuesday, January 12

Duke at Virginia Tech | ACCN | 7:00 PM

Miami at Boston College | RSN | 7:00 PM

Syracuse at North Carolina | ACCN | 9:00 PM

Comment on this story
Print   
Two Clemson basketball games postponed due to COVID-19 protocol
Two Clemson basketball games postponed due to COVID-19 protocol
Former Clemson coach parts ways with Dolphins
Former Clemson coach parts ways with Dolphins
Travis Etienne confirms signing with sports agency ahead of NFL draft
Travis Etienne confirms signing with sports agency ahead of NFL draft
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 28) Author
spacer TNET: Two Clemson basketball games postponed
 TigerNet News
spacer If the tarholes are skeered, why don't they just say dey ...
 Rocky the Tiger®
spacer Just like FSU
 tigerdrummer®
spacer That picture
 under11par®
spacer Re: That picture
 mpercy®
spacer Re: That picture
 Memphis Tiger®
spacer Re: That picture
 FutureDoc
spacer Foul on Booker***
 Tiger95
spacer Re: That picture
 gat1ger
spacer Re: That picture
 TigerKAT84
spacer NOOOOOOO! Right when we are on a roll
 dsgriff®
spacer Re: TNET: Two Clemson basketball games postponed
 orangecoloredglasses®
spacer Re: TNET: Two Clemson basketball games postponed
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: Two Clemson basketball games postponed
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Our basketball players probably came in contact with...
 Francis Marion®
spacer Re: Our basketball players probably came in contact with...
 Tig3rman12
spacer when both teams are off due to natural scheduling or when
 ctigers90
spacer Well crap.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: Two Clemson basketball games postponed
 Clemgalalways
spacer Re: TNET: Two Clemson basketball games postponed
 Tardog
spacer This "virus" is being used by those in charge to get
 tigerdrummer®
spacer Re: This "virus" is being used by those in charge to get
 Tardog
spacer Re: TNET: Two Clemson basketball games postponed
 Dlc83
spacer That's how UNC professors that actually wanted to teach
 tigerdrummer®
spacer I'm sorry but that's ########.
 tigerdrummer®
spacer Re: TNET: Two Clemson basketball games postponed
 tigerband1®
spacer Re: TNET: Two Clemson basketball games postponed
 Tardog
spacer Re: TNET: Two Clemson basketball games postponed
 marleyii®
spacer Re: TNET: Two Clemson basketball games postponed
 Tardog
Read all 28 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week