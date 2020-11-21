Twitter reacts to postponement of Clemson-FSU

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Saturday's Clemson-Florida State game was postponed three hours before kickoff.

Obviously, social media was abuzz as fans, media, players, and others were disappointed that they didn't get to see the ACC matchup between two traditional powerhouses.

Check out the reaction on Twitter:

Man, we were ready to play. — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) November 21, 2020

From our AD



Aka it was not Clemson’s fault that this happened....so there’s only one other option to why it did, and the suspects could possibly be seen wearing maroon & gold and reside in Tallahassee, FL https://t.co/9oCE7mwdAD — ???????????? ?????????????? (@D_Rench_) November 21, 2020

This is really crazy Foo..........?????? — ?? DJ Uiagalelei ?? (@DJUiagalelei) November 21, 2020

We are disappointed that we will not be able to play today’s game against Florida State. Clemson has followed all of the ACC's protocol in preparation for this game. We look ahead to returning to action next week against Pitt for Senior Day and Military Appreciation Day. https://t.co/5VJK44iOjL — Dan Radakovich November 21, 2020

Clemson’s game today vs. Florida State has been postponed. Trevor Lawrence’s return to action waits another week. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 21, 2020

#Clemson even brought @theEVENTguys to #Tallahassee for a 7,200 sqft physically-distanced meeting space.



All chairs were placed 6' apart.



Pathetic, FSU & ACC. pic.twitter.com/DkGpVIjNqM — Martin Tiller (@martintiller10) November 21, 2020

I feel bad for the Clemson staff and players who followed all COVID protocol to come all the way out to FSU and to have them pull out last minute. It should be a forfeit, not postponement. https://t.co/26ucBDYn8m — Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) November 21, 2020

I've been told the cost for a road trip... aircraft and buses and hotel and meals for over 100 people, is between $300,000 and $350,000. No wonder Clemson offered to stay — David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 21, 2020

Extremely odd statement here without much clarity ... https://t.co/HoSyLMBRmG — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) November 21, 2020

Clemson plays Pittsburgh next week and Virginia Tech on Dec. 5. Both of the Tigers' open weeks have already passed. ACC Championship is set for Dec. 19, but both teams have nothing on Dec. 12. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) November 21, 2020

The Noles have faced injuries and opt outs, but I didn't think they faced a numbers issue. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) November 21, 2020

This game was scheduled to kick off in three hours and Clemson was already in Tallahassee. Super weird. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 21, 2020

Today’s Clemson at Florida State game postponed. That’s 18th cancellation or postponement this week — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 21, 2020

The Clemson vs. FSU game will be postponed. Both teams' medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the scheduled game. pic.twitter.com/4yfBgJrQQD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 21, 2020

85 PPD/canceled games so far (18 this week) involving 87 FBS teams. Teams impacted by league



ACC 13 of 15

C-USA 12 of 13

SEC 11 of 14

AAC 10 of 11

Sun Belt 9 of 10

Pac-12 9 of 12

MWC 8 of 12

Big Ten 6 of 14

Big 12 5 of 10

MAC 2 of 12 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 21, 2020

A little more background info here ... Clemson DID travel to Tallahassee to play the game. Remember both teams have to get tested on Friday, administered by a third party. Before ANY game, both teams also have to sign off they feel it is safe to play. https://t.co/P1w2bJy7SA — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) November 21, 2020

I smell fear — walker (@walkerparks64) November 21, 2020

Another week to get healthy I suppose. I feel bad for whoever Clemson’s next opponent is. No clue who that’ll be with how this season has unfolded. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) November 21, 2020

In talking to a trusted source, Clemson met the criteria to play. Clemson met with the ACC, and the conference was on board with the game being played. FSU backed out. — Anna Hickey (@AnnaH247) November 21, 2020

Florida State will never live this down with Clemson fans. Never ever. That’s just the truth. — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) November 21, 2020

The sentiment at Clemson is that the Tigers followed all the protocol, met the medical criteria and were ready to play this game. Asked a source about Dec. 12: "We're here," - as in, Clemson was ready today. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) November 21, 2020

Hypothetical Situation:



Say you got all dressed up and excited for a ?????????????? out of state, and you are at the venue and hours before they cancel the show



You thinking about when they will reschedule it so you can come all the way back or you want your refund? — ???????????? ?????????????? (@D_Rench_) November 21, 2020

Trevor Lawrence reacts to the postponement of Clemson-Florida State. pic.twitter.com/g7grQAfqca — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 21, 2020

SOURCES: A Clemson back-up offensive lineman tested positive for COVID-19 from a test taken Friday. They received the results after Clemson landed in Tallahassee. The player traveled with the team. FSU officials weren’t comfortable playing because of potential spread. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 21, 2020

Florida state better pay the gas to fly back pic.twitter.com/EQHLIiCvvJ — Ricky Sapp (@Sapp91) November 21, 2020

In the spirit of compromise why don’t we just put down Clemson 35 FSU 13 in the record books for today. Clemson still gets a multi TD blowout and FSU gets 2 digits on the board. We all good here? Moving on — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) November 21, 2020

Clemson didn’t want that smoke — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) November 21, 2020

Clemson was informed about 8 a.m. as players were at team hotel coming down for breakfast that Florida State was not comfortable playing game because of COVID concerns w/Clemson, sources told @Stadium. Clemson had 1 player test positive Friday, source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 21, 2020

Some of you will get this: If Clemson and FSU played 10 times, FSU would back out five times. — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) November 21, 2020

I'm expecting we'll see FSU and Clemson in Doak on Dec. 12. — Ira Schoffel (@IraSchoffel) November 21, 2020

FSU just announced to board of trustees yesterday it was dealing with massive budget shortfalls. If anyone thinks the school wants to refund ticket sales from today's game just to avoid another bad L in a season filled with them, you're crazy. — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 21, 2020

FSU coach Mike Norvell on College GameDay: “We woke up today ready to play this game. ... We’re all about building the trust and the understanding to keep our players safe.” — Joshua Needelman (@JoshNeedelman) November 21, 2020

Clemson buses just pulled out of the team hotel in Tallahassee. Headed to the airport and back to Clemson pic.twitter.com/fgzIwBblsz — Matt Connolly (@MattatTheState) November 21, 2020

Looking at this logically, seems ACC needs to change testing of road team from Friday a.m. to after practice Thurs. Had Clemson known results of Fri. a.m. tests before they got on plane Friday the player in question would not have travelled and the two teams would play today. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 21, 2020

"We woke up this morning ready to play this game."



Mike Norvell speaks about the postponement of Clemson-Florida State: pic.twitter.com/h60rEBIKI1 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 21, 2020