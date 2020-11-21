BREAKING

Twitter reacts to postponement of Clemson-FSU
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, November 21, 2020 9:13 AM
Twitter reacts to postponement of Clemson-FSU

Saturday's Clemson-Florida State game was postponed three hours before kickoff.

Obviously, social media was abuzz as fans, media, players, and others were disappointed that they didn't get to see the ACC matchup between two traditional powerhouses.

Check out the reaction on Twitter:

