Twitter reacts to Trevor Lawrence testing positive for COVID-19

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Saturday's game with Boston College.

First of all, TigerNet would like to wish Lawrence the best of health including 100 percent full recovery from COVID-19.

Obviously, the sports world was abuzz discussing the star quarterback on the No. 1 team in the nation being out this weekend with COVID-19.

Check out the reaction from media, fans, and more on social media:

It's not how we wanted it to happen but I promise u DJ will do his part for his team until Trevor comes back. Uncle loves you boy and have fun! #UiagaleleiFamily #FamilyOverEverything #AllIn @DJUiagalelei pic.twitter.com/JZJZmYrmh8 — Mau Uiagalelei (@mau_uiagalelei) October 30, 2020

Clemson QB and potential No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for the coronavirus



He will miss Saturday’s game vs. Boston College pic.twitter.com/r85Aq07mT0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 30, 2020

Clemson Tigers were 30 point favorites against BC.



Now pulled off board. https://t.co/XnNxRqVxXp — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 30, 2020

A statement from Clemson on Trevor Lawrence status is coming soon. A positive test requires a MINIMUM of 10 days out, assuming no symptoms. As we discussed during the Saban stuff, the ACC does not have a “test out” option. — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 30, 2020

Couple things to add to the Trevor stuff:



1.) I’m told no issues w/contact tracing. That’s HUGE.



However, DJ Uiagalelei and Tyson Phommachanh have both been battling injuries, too. Whether either is at 100% is a question. — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 30, 2020

I assume we’ll get this info with the statement from Clemson. He did media Monday, so likely either Tuesday or today. If he shows no symptoms he could still be back for ND, but would not be practicing next week regardless. https://t.co/SzpX77bWdn — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 30, 2020

Saturday just got really interesting. Hopefully DJU is healthy and able to go. Excited for his opportunity. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) October 30, 2020

This would mean out Saturday vs. BC ... big unknown is whether he is back for ND next week. https://t.co/E8tNqGzmjE — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) October 30, 2020

DJ Uiagalelei going to get some real experience sooner than we thought. Unfortunate news out of Clemson. https://t.co/LeuFn9frzg — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) October 30, 2020

Clemson nation calm down Jesus Christ relax!!! Next man up ?????? — Brandon Jerrod Ford (@BruceLeroy80) October 30, 2020

Clemson backup D.J. Uiagalelei was the No. 1 QB signee in the nation ... but he is a true freshman. Hasn't played that well thus far. Tigers offense has stagnated when first-team has gone to bench. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) October 30, 2020

ACC goes by CDC guidelines so a player who tested positive must isolate 10 days from time of positive test, so Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence also may not be available for Nov. 8 Notre Dame game — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 30, 2020

Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 is required to isolate for at least 10 days after the test before returning to practice, assuming they are no longer showing symptoms, per ACC protocol.



Clemson's games within the next 10 days:

• vs. Boston College

• at No. 4 Notre Dame https://t.co/ETbwsDlowc — ESPN (@espn) October 30, 2020

Boston College: thank god we don’t have to play Trevor Lawrence



Clemson: have fun with our 6’4, 250 pound 5-star freshman pic.twitter.com/PClwc8s5d9 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 30, 2020

And, lastly, the SEC “test out” option, which is probably something other leagues should adopt, would still not be applicable here because Lawrence is NOT asymptomatic. So, apples/oranges with the Saban situation. — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 30, 2020

Man, if only he’d added a “Go Jets” at the end… https://t.co/jJ9H7nhD1p — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 30, 2020

This is good big pic stuff from Nicole, who has covered this virus nationally all season long. https://t.co/R8rqhL5TIr — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) October 30, 2020

Some clarity from @aadelsonESPN - 10-day clock starts from onset of symptoms or positive test, so Lawrence could return before Saturday depending on that timeline. Lawrence does not live w/teammates, hence no contact tracing issues (vast majority of which are roommate related). — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 30, 2020

People worrying and freaking out about the Notre Dame game for Trevor Lawrence. That's not what's important. His health and future are the ONLY things that matter. — Daniel Shirley (@DM_Shirley) October 30, 2020

Trevor Lawrence’s COVID test was taken Wednesday and that counts as day one in his 10-day countdown to be eligible to play next Saturday against Notre Dame, per source. It’s possible he had symptoms earlier, which could even push up his eligibility to play if he tests negative. https://t.co/3xHIFoNAu7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2020

"There are a lot of questions out of Clemson that are still TBD"@BruceFeldmanCFB has the latest on Trevor Lawrence's status for this weekend and beyond after testing positive for COVID-19 ?? pic.twitter.com/yNZyQyAZs3 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 30, 2020

Per sources, Lawrence's 10-day window will be over before Notre Dame game. But: how his symptoms evolve and cardiac eval will decide things. He also would obviously be heading into the game with maybe one practice, maybe none. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) October 30, 2020

IN SOLIDARITY WITH TREVOR, I WILL ALSO BE IN ISOLATION FOR 10 DAYS #IISOLATEWITHTREVOR — PEACE 9 (@RealJYoung) October 30, 2020

Trevor Lawrence has the best win percentage (.969) by any FBS starting QB over the last 40 years, among those with at least 25 starts.



Lawrence has 83 career pass TD, 4th-most in ACC history, trailing Tajh Boyd, Philip Rivers and Deshaun Watson. https://t.co/h9VwvF6h17 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 30, 2020