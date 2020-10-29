Twitter reacts to Trevor Lawrence testing positive for COVID-19
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, October 29, 2020 9:09 PM
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Saturday's game with Boston College.

First of all, TigerNet would like to wish Lawrence the best of health including 100 percent full recovery from COVID-19.

Obviously, the sports world was abuzz discussing the star quarterback on the No. 1 team in the nation being out this weekend with COVID-19.

Check out the reaction from media, fans, and more on social media:

