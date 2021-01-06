BREAKING

Twitter reacts to Trevor Lawrence going pro
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Jan 6, Wed 13:59
Trevor Lawrence is grateful for his time at Clemson
Trevor Lawrence is grateful for his time at Clemson

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence released a heartfelt video on Wednesday morning saying that he is ready for his next challenge pertaining to the 2021 NFL Draft.

"When I look at my life so far -- this journey of 21 years, the most formative years have been my time at Clemson," Lawrence said. "It's taught me how to be a better man, no doubt...I really feel like I'm a man now, and I'm ready to take on those challenges, and I'm just super-excited for life ahead. The best is always yet to come. I'm grateful for Clemson, and I'm gonna miss it...My time here has been amazing, and I'm going to be a Clemson Tiger forever."

Twitter was abuzz with different people applauding Lawrence for his impressive time at Clemson as a student-athlete.

Check out some of the reaction below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Trevor Lawrence picks his NFL agent
Trevor Lawrence picks his NFL agent
Clemson LB announces he's returning
Clemson LB announces he's returning
Clemson lineman declares for the NFL draft
Clemson lineman declares for the NFL draft
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week