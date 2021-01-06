Twitter reacts to Trevor Lawrence going pro

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence released a heartfelt video on Wednesday morning saying that he is ready for his next challenge pertaining to the 2021 NFL Draft. "When I look at my life so far -- this journey of 21 years, the most formative years have been my time at Clemson," Lawrence said. "It's taught me how to be a better man, no doubt...I really feel like I'm a man now, and I'm ready to take on those challenges, and I'm just super-excited for life ahead. The best is always yet to come. I'm grateful for Clemson, and I'm gonna miss it...My time here has been amazing, and I'm going to be a Clemson Tiger forever." Twitter was abuzz with different people applauding Lawrence for his impressive time at Clemson as a student-athlete.

Check out some of the reaction below:

The GOAT plain and simple ???? https://t.co/SGNuq8Q9hn — ?? DJ Uiagalelei ?? (@DJUiagalelei) January 6, 2021

Humble. Class. Integrity. Character. The entire package. Can’t wait to see you lead your NFL team like you lead the Tigers https://t.co/VLNciuEonQ — Coach Jeff Scott January 6, 2021

.@ClemsonFB QB @TrevorLawrencee made it official today, announcing he's entering the #NFLDraft, and @richeisen is coming to grips that he'll never wear #TakeFlight green and white: pic.twitter.com/K4P8hHwQRE — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 6, 2021

"With the right coach and GM, Trevor Lawrence is going to win Super Bowls." @ColinCowherd on why the Clemson QB makes his list of all-time can't miss prospects: pic.twitter.com/MkrZayvsD7 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 6, 2021

Thank you for all that you have done for the Clemson Tigers community T Law but too me and more importantly, thank u for taking DJ under your wing and guiding him. Can't wait to see you ball out in the league and representing Clemson football well like so many #AllIn #GoTigers https://t.co/WwSKMvtME5 — Mau Uiagalelei (@mau_uiagalelei) January 6, 2021

In his last college offseason, Trevor Lawrence was the face of the #WeWantToPlay movement, created a COVID-19 relief fund for local communities, and helped organize a march for social change.



Not only one of the best players to come through Clemson, but one of the best people. pic.twitter.com/xzBQXYNcIG — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) January 6, 2021

Highest-graded Clemson QB seasons:

1. Trevor Lawrence ('20): 91.2

2. Trevor Lawrence ('19): 91.1

3. Trevor Lawrence ('18): 90.7

4. Deshaun Watson ('14): 88.7

5. Deshaun Watson ('16): 87.3

6. Deshaun Watson ('15): 85.7 pic.twitter.com/odLik5bxjT — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 6, 2021

Lawrence’s career accomplishments:



• 2018 National Champion

• 2020 Heisman Trophy finalist (2nd)

• 2018, 2019, 2020 CFP appearances

• 34-2 record as a starter

• Most wins as a starting QB in Clemson history

• 11,041 total yards

• 108 total TDs — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) January 6, 2021

I always knew @Trevorlawrencee was good, but today he even created a new wrinkle. He pulled the “10:01” on #PackerAndDurham - most have only been able to go 10:05, but not #16. Congrats on a great Tiger career. See you on Sunday’s next fall. @accnetwork @MarkPacker @ClemsonFB https://t.co/4QeaswkNcw — Wes Durham (@WesDurham) January 6, 2021

During my first year covering Clemson football while working at @wyffnews4, I remember being constantly in awe of what Trevor Lawrence was doing as a freshman. It’s been an honor to watch him play these last three years. Generational talent, class act. Wish him all the best. pic.twitter.com/4B69GT0J38 — Julia Morris (@JMorrisWYFF4) January 6, 2021

As @ClemsonFB likes to say: The best is yet to come ????@Trevorlawrencee has officially declared for the NFL Draft! pic.twitter.com/p7se0lpyQx — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 6, 2021

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has officially announced he is entering the NFL draft.



Lawrence finishes his college career with a 34-2 record as a starter, which is the 5th-best in FBS history among QBs with at least 30 starts and 3rd-best since the FBS/FCS split in 1978. pic.twitter.com/gS657r7UVw — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 6, 2021

Trevor Lawrence never actually said in that video that he’s declaring for the NFL Draft. For all we know, he’s leaving Clemson to go on some spiritual journey. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 6, 2021

Trevor Lawrence says he’ll miss Clemson and wants to be known for the way he treated people. I’d say mission accomplished. https://t.co/VYgRGoixgl — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) January 6, 2021

this isn’t surprising so I’ll use this platform to give credit where it’s due: the Clemson all purple uni’s go very hard https://t.co/EPoBYSo04Q — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) January 6, 2021

Thank you, Trevor... your legacy and luscious locks will be remembered forever by the Clemson Family. Go get that bag, sir. https://t.co/yc2WvMC0nR — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) January 6, 2021

I will always have respect for Trevor and what he accomplished in his Clemson career. https://t.co/dEm2WlW1YR — Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) January 6, 2021

In light of Trevor Lawrence's decision to go pro, I looked up what kind of records he had at Clemson while only being there three years, and was reminded of how UNREAL Deshaun Watson was in his three seasons at Clemson. pic.twitter.com/Ndq6Mm4cPO — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 6, 2021

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is officially entering the NFL draft.



As the projected #1 overall pick, Lawrence will receive a ~$37M contract with a $20M+ signing bonus.



Not bad for 21-years-old.pic.twitter.com/Yc6Z5zVrcR — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 6, 2021

Trevor says the most formative years of his life have taken place at Clemson and that he will miss it.

The Heisman runner-up & ACC player of the year will almost certainly be the Tigers first ever, NFL 1st overall pick on April 29th.@WSPA7 https://t.co/qLn1Lo2ReW — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) January 6, 2021

It’s official. Trevor says goodbye.

You better take good care of him Jacksonville. https://t.co/syTcwzP7Wn — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) January 6, 2021

He came in expected to be the best football player on the planet and he managed to somehow exceed expectations. Good luck to an awesome talent and dude. https://t.co/zslwyZGxlO — Adam Kramer (@KegsnEggs) January 6, 2021