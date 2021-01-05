Twitter reacts to Trevor Lawrence finishing second in Heisman

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence finished runner-up in the 2020 college football season’s Heisman vote, which was announced on ESPN Tuesday. For the season, Lawrence threw for 3,153 yards and 24 touchdowns with only five interceptions. Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith took home this year's Heisman Trophy. Twitter was filled with reaction with the Heisman results including a ton of praise for Lawrence on another special season.

Check out some of the reaction below:

Congratulations on an incredible season, one-six!



The best is yet to come. #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/nJXiNVWp6v — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 6, 2021

I am proud of @trevorlawrencee for being named a @HeismanTrophy finalist. Not only is he an amazing athlete, but he is an outstanding leader and a wonderful person. #ALLIN — Jim Clements January 6, 2021

Only the beginning for Trevor Lawrence! pic.twitter.com/NgtwUYCMjR — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 6, 2021

If Trevor Lawrence plays the two games he missed due to COVID he wins it. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) January 6, 2021

Congrats to DeVonta Smith on an absolutely spectacular season. I told my kids as we watched that all 4 of these finalists have stories worth rooting for. Bravo to all! — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) January 6, 2021

Tonight, the nation recognized @trevorlawrencee as one of its best football players. Congratulations, Trevor, on being a finalist for the @heismantrophy! We are proud of all the games you've won but more so how you've played, led and inspired during your time at Clemson. pic.twitter.com/TzEdWrGWa3 — Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) January 6, 2021

My Heisman ballot:



1. Trevor Lawrence

2. DeVonta Smith

3. Mac Jones — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) January 6, 2021

Remarkable year for a remarkable young man on and off the field. @Trevorlawrencee is one of the best to ever do it. The best is yet to come! https://t.co/X9xp8Ki8r9 — Dan Radakovich January 6, 2021

If this is the end of Trevor Lawrence's career at Clemson, as we all expect it is, I'm incredibly grateful I got to cover him. A highlight of my career. He was a delight in media sessions and was always so steady. It was very cool to see him find his voice. The Jaguars are lucky. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) January 6, 2021

Can’t argue with choice of Alabama’s DeVonta Smith as Heisman Trophy winner. Consistent. Explosive. A WR who dominated games, as humble as he is hard to defend...Still hard to believe Trevor Lawrence’s college football legacy won’t include Heisman—but NFL stardom awaits. — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) January 6, 2021

My #Heisman ballot 1. Trevor Lawrence, 2. DeVonta Smith, 3. Breece Hall. Lawrence is simply consistently fantastic, and touches the ball every snap. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) January 6, 2021

NFL Player Comps For Each Heisman Finalist:



? DeVonta Smith: A.J. Green

? Trevor Lawrence: Andrew Luck

? Mac Jones: Philip Rivers

? Kyle Trask: Sam Darnold



Game's in good hands ??



(via @Kris_Knox) pic.twitter.com/9dv6939ZFd — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 6, 2021

Mac Jones finishes behind Trevor Lawrence for the heisman? We riot pic.twitter.com/dMYKcKuuuM — Alabama Diehards (@AlabamaDieHards) January 6, 2021

Just ordered my shirt commemorating all of the @ClemsonFB heisman trophy winners! Good prices online right now. Get them while they are hot! pic.twitter.com/TGfUpSzsJw — Matt sherman (@Matt_Sherman52) January 6, 2021

Still proud of the man and legacy of @Trevorlawrencee



Clemson Family and College Football Fans you should too https://t.co/A9XRhRmsdY — ???????????? ?????????????? (@D_Rench_) January 6, 2021