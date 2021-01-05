BREAKING

Twitter reacts to Trevor Lawrence finishing second in Heisman
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Jan 5, Tue 20:12
Lawrence finished second in the Heisman (ACC Photo)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence finished runner-up in the 2020 college football season’s Heisman vote, which was announced on ESPN Tuesday.

For the season, Lawrence threw for 3,153 yards and 24 touchdowns with only five interceptions.

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith took home this year's Heisman Trophy.

Twitter was filled with reaction with the Heisman results including a ton of praise for Lawrence on another special season.

Check out some of the reaction below:

