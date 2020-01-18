Twitter reacts to Travis Etienne returning to Clemson

Junior running back Travis Etienne has unfinished business at Clemson so he announced Friday that he was returning for his senior season to get his degree and try to go out on top next season. "I have long dreamed of competing at the highest level and getting the chance to compete in the NFL," Etienne said in a social media statement Friday. "But I'm not done dreaming here at Clemson either, which is why I'm announcing that I'll be returning for my senior season. I look forward to earning my degree from this great university and continuing to fight with my brothers on the team to make you proud during the 2020 season." Etienne became Clemson’s career leading rusher in the national championship (4,038 yards) and has 56 rushing TDs and 62 total scores as a Tiger. The Jennings, Louisiana native is one of three players in school history to top 5,000 career all-purpose yards (5,122), joining C.J. Spiller (7,588) and Sammy Watkins (5,129). Some National media pundits couldn't believe that he would stay in school while Clemson fans were obviously very happy with the news of their good fortune.

Matthew 16:26 “What will it profit a man to gain the whole world, yet forfeit his soul?” #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/r6ZifftnmM — Travis Etienne Jr??? (@swaggy_t1) January 17, 2020

As a senior, Travis Etienne needs:

??565 rushing yards

??795 yards from scrimmage



to be the @ACCFootball career leader in rushing yards, TD, yards per carry, yards from scrimmage and TD from scrimmage.



he’s still 65 carries shy of top 50 in career attempts ???? — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) January 17, 2020

Travis Etienne season grades



2017: 83.4

2018: 90.1

2019: 90.5 pic.twitter.com/unV0OJ83wh — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 17, 2020

Travis Etienne’s return bodes well for Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s draft stock, one would think. #LSU — Brooks Kubena (@BKubena) January 17, 2020

Why do people give a crap whether Travis Etienne comes back to school or not. Isn’t it his choice? — Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) January 18, 2020

I don’t understand the decisions of Najee Harris and Travis Etienne to return to school. Makes no sense at RB — Mike Meltser (@MikeMeltser) January 17, 2020

?????????????? ????????????????: @Coach_TElliott ???? ?????? ???????????? ???? ???????????? ??????????????



"It's a testament to our culture and our environment. ...He values his education. He understands football is temporary but his education will always be there.”#ALLIN ???? pic.twitter.com/ioXMRiLgtw — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 18, 2020

Travis Etienne is coming back!? — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) January 17, 2020

It cracks me up how many people/media members have questioned/criticized Travis Etienne for deciding to STAY...



It’s as simple as this... Right now, at best, he’s the 4th RB in the Draft. Next year, he’s potentially going to be the 1st RB.



It’s not that difficult to understand. — Greg McElroy (@GregMcElroy) January 17, 2020

Great day to be a Clemson golf and football fan. Ben Martin fires 8 under at PGA Tour event to go from 124th to 26th. Travis Etienne and his 8 yards per carry returning for senior year on the gridiron — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) January 17, 2020

Travis Etienne when he announced he was returning to Clemson: pic.twitter.com/Cq1pXymeDe — Orange and White (@orangeandwhite) January 17, 2020

Clemson fans rejoice! You’ll be getting to see more of #9 next year as Travis Etienne says he will return for his senior season. pic.twitter.com/lw0JxFLtLH — Clemson Football (@Tigers_Clemson1) January 17, 2020

Some serious returning RB talent in college football next year



Travis Etienne

Najee Harris

Chuba Hubbard

Kylin Hill

Kennedy Brooks/Trey Sermon/Rhamondre Stevenson at OU

Michael Carter

Kenneth Gainwell

Pooka Williams

Jaret Patterson

Elijah Mitchell



and on and on — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) January 17, 2020

For anyone to imply that Travis Etienne hasn’t considered the risk of retuning for his senior year also implies that his family and his coaches and teammates haven’t either. Those people need to just go away. The man is smart enough to make his own decision. — TigerProud84 (@TigerProud84) January 17, 2020

Clemson junior Travis Etienne announced he will return for his senior season.



He's rushed for 4,038 yards in his three seasons with the Tigers. https://t.co/Z7Q4jXV2g6 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 17, 2020

2-time ACC POY Travis Etienne says he has unfinished business at Clemson and will forgo NFL Draft. #clemson #clemsontigers https://t.co/E3djmEIyTp pic.twitter.com/lPqjWPtdY5 — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) January 17, 2020

In 2019, there was only one player returning that had 2,000+ yards from scrimmage the year before (Taylor).



In 2020, there will be 4 players:



Chuba Hubbard #OKState

Jaret Patterson #Buffalo

Travis Etienne #Clemson

Kenny Gainwell #Memphis#doakwalker #cfb #heisman — SportSource Analytics (@SportSourceA) January 17, 2020

So Clemson is going to bring Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne, Justyn Ross and all the motivational fuel Dabo could ask for into next season. That's a rather scary combination. — chris carlson (@ccarlsononSU) January 17, 2020

When you find out Travis Etienne is coming back to Clemson... #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/96vck0L6Uf — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 17, 2020

?? take: Travis Etienne’s decision to return to Clemson to get his degree, potentially win a Heisman and leave as a national champion isn’t “a bad business decision.”



Get out of here with that garbage. — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) January 17, 2020

Travis Etienne, 6th on the ACC’s all-time rushing list, is on pace to break the current record held by NC State’s Ted Brown by over 1,000 yards next year if he can keep pace with the 1,636 yards he has averaged over his past two seasons as Clemson’s feature back. Legend. pic.twitter.com/HPy7eMuouo — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) January 17, 2020

Already had Clemson No. 1 in my too-early Top 25 for 2020. All the mores now that Travis Etienne is staying in school https://t.co/AzOPKu5spq https://t.co/AeGDNcQ8DM — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 17, 2020

Let's see... Travis Etienne, Trevor Lawrence, Amari Rodgers, Braden Galloway, Justyn Ross and a bevy of other playmakers. Next year will be fun to watch. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) January 17, 2020

#Clemson RB Travis Etienne going back is certainly a surprise.



He wasn't a lock top-50 draft pick and maybe that factored into his decision. A chance to grow as a receiver/blocker and better inside runner. And he seems to really enjoy his college experience, which is awesome. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 17, 2020

On final day for college juniors to turn pro, Clemson RB Travis Etienne with the surprise today, announcing he's staying in school. So Swift, Dobbins, Taylor top backs in draft, with LSU's Edwards-Helaire, Utah's Zach Moss in next tier — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) January 17, 2020