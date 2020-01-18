Twitter reacts to Travis Etienne returning to Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, January 18, 2020 12:11 PM
Etienne will work towards his degree and another title run in 2020
Etienne will work towards his degree and another title run in 2020

Junior running back Travis Etienne has unfinished business at Clemson so he announced Friday that he was returning for his senior season to get his degree and try to go out on top next season.

"I have long dreamed of competing at the highest level and getting the chance to compete in the NFL," Etienne said in a social media statement Friday. "But I'm not done dreaming here at Clemson either, which is why I'm announcing that I'll be returning for my senior season. I look forward to earning my degree from this great university and continuing to fight with my brothers on the team to make you proud during the 2020 season."

Etienne became Clemson’s career leading rusher in the national championship (4,038 yards) and has 56 rushing TDs and 62 total scores as a Tiger.

The Jennings, Louisiana native is one of three players in school history to top 5,000 career all-purpose yards (5,122), joining C.J. Spiller (7,588) and Sammy Watkins (5,129).

Some National media pundits couldn't believe that he would stay in school while Clemson fans were obviously very happy with the news of their good fortune.

Check out some of the highlights on Twitter below:

