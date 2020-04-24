Twitter reacts to Tee Higgins going No. 33 overall

Former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins was selected No. 33 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday night. Higgins will now be teammates with former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as they try to grow together as youngsters in the NFL.

Check out some of the instant reactions on Twitter:

The @Bengals got a great one. Can’t wait to see @teehiggins5 dominate at the next level for many years to come. Proud of you @teehiggins5 @adizlady https://t.co/gKgWuGr1d4 — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) April 24, 2020

Tee Higgins was the best ladder climber in all of college football last year, if any WR should come off the board next it should be him. #throwitup — Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) April 24, 2020

Bengals kick it off with Clemson WR Tee Higgins.



(A tall WR from the title game not named Denzel Mims.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 24, 2020

And the second round of tonight’s draft opens with the Bengals using the No. 33 overall pick on Clemson WR Tee Higgins. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2020

Talk about a weapon! ????



pic.twitter.com/wPQMmNY782 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 24, 2020

With the first pick of the second round, the #Bengals had trade options. But no, they pick at No. 33 #Clemson WR Tee Higgins. His ankle got flagged for stiffness, but it barely affected his draft stock. Joe Burrow gets a weapon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2020

A few years ago, Tee Higgins was telling a few of us on the Clemson beat who he models his game after. Toward the top of the list? A.J. Green. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) April 24, 2020

Zac Taylor on drafting WR Tee Higgins: "We have to keep adding weapons as best we can." Felt like he was a guy they couldn't pass up on. #Bengals — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) April 24, 2020

Bengals select Clemson WR Tee Higgins at No. 33.



Two things the #Bengals have done pretty well in recent years/historically. Draft in the second round. Draft WRs in the second round.



They go back to the well in a huge spot to let him grow with Joe Burrow. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) April 24, 2020

Ravens considered Clemson's Tee Higgins, who just went off board to Bengals with first pick in 2nd round, at 28. I think they understood there was no chance of him getting close to the 50's tonight. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) April 24, 2020

Joe Burrow + Tee Higgins = fun



Still have no idea how Tee Higgins falls to round 2. Yeah, sure, it's a super deep WR draft. But still! — Max Olson (@max_olson) April 24, 2020

The #Bengals kick things off in Round 2 w/ Clemson WR Tee Higgins. And let me just say: I love this group around him. #NFLDraft2020 pic.twitter.com/si30loWowC — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) April 24, 2020

Cincinnati's newest WR Tee Higgins: 28 contested catches at Clemsonpic.twitter.com/YoZTGoJBGG — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 24, 2020

BENGALS GOT A STEAL?????? https://t.co/RfdzMCr5mu — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) April 24, 2020

The @Bengals select Clemson WR and former five-star Tee Higgins with the No. 33 overall pick.



Get our videos, analysis and opinions on the second and third rounds of the #NFLDraft on Friday night here:https://t.co/MiGopZ1Gmw pic.twitter.com/dUgHm6L3r1 — Rivals (@Rivals) April 24, 2020

Congratulations to Tee Higgins on being drafted by the @Bengals! I am proud of you and all that you will accomplish in the NFL #ClemsonNFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/YZVwREjQvm — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) April 24, 2020

TEEEEE right out of the gate! — Barstool Clemson (BarstoolUA stan acct) (@BarstoolClemson) April 24, 2020

You gotta pull for guys like @teehiggins5. Congrats on going to the Bengals.... Hopefully you and @Joe_Burrow10 light it up. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) April 24, 2020

Prettyyyy pretty prettyyyyy good pic.twitter.com/rkjgV5JzGg — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) April 24, 2020

Both of my dawgs dreams came true!???? couldn’t be happier! @teehiggins5 @MikePitt_Jr — Amari Rodgers3?? (@arodgers_3) April 24, 2020

Bengals got away with highway robbery! Congrats brudha + you get to learn from one of the best in the game! https://t.co/CfSAy3c4Eo — Travis Etienne Jr??? (@swaggy_t1) April 24, 2020

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he met with Dabo Swinney for an hour and Dabo raved about Tee Higgins. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) April 24, 2020

Developed a prospect crush on Higgins at this camp before his profile really took off or #Clemson really entered the picture. So fluid for his size and great high-pointing ability. https://t.co/JxGgJU4upL — Paul Strelow (@PaulStrelowTI) April 24, 2020

Excelente decisión de los #Bengals en seleccionar a Tee Higgins #DraftxESPN — Maico Pasquel (@maicopasquel) April 24, 2020

Tee Higgins will join Mackensie Alexander & DJ Reader with the @Bengals #ClemsonNFL — #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) April 24, 2020

The Bengals take Tee Higgins to kick off the 2nd round of the #NFLDraft



Higgins and Joe Burrow go from national championship opponents to NFL teammates. pic.twitter.com/kJxN7USCNQ — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2020

A throwback clip of new @Bengals WR #NFLDraft pick Tee Higgins from the 2016 Charlotte Opening. Looks little different now having filled out but even back then was very impressive-Long & explosive w/ excellent body control. Was the #2 ranked WR '17 #ESPN300 @teehiggins5 #ALLin pic.twitter.com/OUAHJc0Qnq — Craig Haubert (@CraigHaubert) April 24, 2020

That put the boy Tee with Borrow ! ???? — Amari Rodgers3?? (@arodgers_3) April 24, 2020

And the skills to match! pic.twitter.com/yeYoE7aNVL — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 24, 2020

We're building something special in The Jungle this year, you ready Cincy? Let's get to work??. Check out my #PaniniInstant trading card here https://t.co/Nhl8GEll98 #NFLDraft #WhoDoYouCollect pic.twitter.com/1IreeislXd — Tee Higgins? (@teehiggins5) April 24, 2020

Hear from the Bengals 2nd round draft pick, WR Tee Higgins. Tune in to the NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC, and ESPN tonight starting at 7 pm est #Bose #SeizeTheDEY https://t.co/QeIJVbchRG — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 24, 2020

Can confirm.



“Cheat code” is an accurate description. https://t.co/OWRd8r2c7E — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020

Shout out to the @Bengals, I’m ready! Gotta start learning that playbook in #Madden20



Who trying to play with me? Leave your gamertag in a comment. #EAathlete pic.twitter.com/B6Tf5KUeQN — Tee Higgins? (@teehiggins5) April 25, 2020

A few years and 27 career touchdowns later... pic.twitter.com/joInnsWQT1 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020