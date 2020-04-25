|
Twitter reacts to K'von Wallace being drafted by Eagles
|Saturday, April 25, 2020 1:22 PM- -
Former Clemson safety
K'Von Wallace was selected No. 127 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.
Wallace became Clemson's 30th selection in the last five drafts which is a school record for a five-year span according to the Clemson SID.
Check out some of the instant reactions on Twitter:
Fly eagles Fly ??— #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) April 25, 2020
K'Von is the third Clemson defensive back selected by the @Eagles all-time.— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020
The one they selected back in 1996 worked out OK ?? pic.twitter.com/qdd4R39ZFj
Congrats to @KVonWallace on his draft pick to the @Eagles! #CUinPhilly #ClemsonFamily ??— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 25, 2020
KOBE MY IDOL THIS IS CRAZY!! ?????? #KMasterLock™?$$ pic.twitter.com/FHIcIBETzB— #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) April 25, 2020
Yessurr !! We locked in! @KVonWallace https://t.co/3ek8bPZoIT— Amari Rodgers3?? (@arodgers_3) April 25, 2020
Bird gang!!!! Fly eagles fly!!! @KVonWallace— Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) April 25, 2020
@KVonWallace fly Eagles fly!! Congrats bro!!— Judah Davis (@The_Prophet_36) April 25, 2020
Eagles just took Kvon Wallace safety from Clemson with 1st of their 3 4th round picks— Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunnNBCS) April 25, 2020
@KVonWallace yessir! ??? #allin #GoTigers— Rod McDowell (@CoachRod_McD) April 25, 2020
?? THE PICK IS IN ??— Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) April 25, 2020
With the 127th overall pick in the #NFLDraft, the Philadelphia Eagles select S K'Von Wallace, Clemson,
Welcome to Philadelphia, @KVonWallace! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/HCd6AHlKUD
K'Von is headed to Philly! @KVonWallace ??@Eagles#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ex36ouuM5b— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020
Philly ?? K'Von#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/NrDlkATlKT— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020
With the 127th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select...— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
K'Von Wallace, DB, Clemson pic.twitter.com/JKtQkAufxp
Big mood! #NFLDraft | @KVonWallace pic.twitter.com/uIvY33nXUO— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020
After 2015 season Tigers had three defensive backs turn pro year early. So Dabo made late recruiting pitch to get Isaiah Simmons and K'Von Wallace. Pretty good late replacements.— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 25, 2020
Las Vegas TIGERS ?? https://t.co/p7LBKO710h— KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) April 25, 2020
A safety out of Clemson? Sign us up.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 25, 2020
Tune in to the #NFLDraft today on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network.#EaglesDraft | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/QfVMf2Yreq
The defense gets deeper.#EaglesDraft | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/lJDu6P6UWG— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 25, 2020