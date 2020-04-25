BREAKING

Twitter reacts to K'von Wallace being drafted by Eagles
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, April 25, 2020 1:22 PM
Twitter reacts to K'von Wallace being drafted by Eagles

Former Clemson safety K'Von Wallace was selected No. 127 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon.

Wallace became Clemson's 30th selection in the last five drafts which is a school record for a five-year span according to the Clemson SID.

Check out some of the instant reactions on Twitter:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Twitter reacts to Tanner Muse drafted by Raiders
Twitter reacts to Tanner Muse drafted by Raiders
Kirby Smart calls out coaches negatively recruiting UGA saying 'SEC too tough'
Kirby Smart calls out coaches negatively recruiting UGA saying 'SEC too tough'
WATCH: Gruden says Raiders keeping 'Clemson pipeline hot' in call with Muse
WATCH: Gruden says Raiders keeping 'Clemson pipeline hot' in call with Muse
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week