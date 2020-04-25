Twitter reacts to K'von Wallace being drafted by Eagles

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson safety K'Von Wallace was selected No. 127 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday afternoon. Wallace became Clemson's 30th selection in the last five drafts which is a school record for a five-year span according to the Clemson SID.

Check out some of the instant reactions on Twitter:

Fly eagles Fly ?? — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) April 25, 2020

K'Von is the third Clemson defensive back selected by the @Eagles all-time.



The one they selected back in 1996 worked out OK ?? pic.twitter.com/qdd4R39ZFj — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020

Eagles just took Kvon Wallace safety from Clemson with 1st of their 3 4th round picks — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunnNBCS) April 25, 2020

?? THE PICK IS IN ??



With the 127th overall pick in the #NFLDraft, the Philadelphia Eagles select S K'Von Wallace, Clemson,



Welcome to Philadelphia, @KVonWallace! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/HCd6AHlKUD — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) April 25, 2020

With the 127th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select...



K'Von Wallace, DB, Clemson pic.twitter.com/JKtQkAufxp — PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020

After 2015 season Tigers had three defensive backs turn pro year early. So Dabo made late recruiting pitch to get Isaiah Simmons and K'Von Wallace. Pretty good late replacements. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 25, 2020

Las Vegas TIGERS ?? https://t.co/p7LBKO710h — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) April 25, 2020

A safety out of Clemson? Sign us up.



Tune in to the #NFLDraft today on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network.#EaglesDraft | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/QfVMf2Yreq — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 25, 2020