|
Twitter reacts to John Simpson being drafted by Raiders
|Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:26 PM- -
Former Clemson offensive guard John Simpson was selected No. 109 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday night.
Check out some of the instant reactions on Twitter: Let’s Rock and Roll! @Raiders ??????? pic.twitter.com/GI4dhq5Wi2 SO DESERVING Here to fortify the line. Congrats @BigJohn74_ !! Feet, Heavy Hands, patience, & 2nd level ability!! one of the best guards in this draft! @Raiders you go another great one!! #Allin #2020NFLDraft
Nobody can say a bad thing about @BigJohn74_ https://t.co/geAa5xtnFQ
With the 109th pick, we have selected G John Simpson from (you guessed it) @ClemsonFB. pic.twitter.com/zgPxSgo72b
Check out some of the instant reactions on Twitter:
Let’s Rock and Roll! @Raiders ??????? pic.twitter.com/GI4dhq5Wi2— John Simpson (@BigJohn74_) April 25, 2020
SO DESERVING
Here to fortify the line.
Congrats
@BigJohn74_ !! Feet, Heavy Hands, patience, & 2nd level ability!! one of the best guards in this draft! @Raiders you go another great one!! #Allin #2020NFLDraft
Congratulations to John Simpson on being drafted by the @Raiders. Best of luck in the NFL #ClemsonNFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/k8ff1qCqeC— Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) April 25, 2020
Excited to see @BigJohn74_ and @tanner_muse join @renfrowhunter, @Cle_Missile and other Clemson Tigers on the @Raiders! #ClemsonFamily #CUinLasVegas ??— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) April 25, 2020
I mocked OG John Simpson to the #Raiders in the 3rd because of how much Mayock/Gruden liked him - they're able to steal him in the 4th.— Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) April 25, 2020
Love this fit.
@BigJohn74_ yessir! ??? #GoTigers #allin #NFLDraft2020— Rod McDowell (@CoachRod_McD) April 25, 2020
CLEMSON RAIDERS— ???????????? ?????????????? (@D_Rench_) April 25, 2020
Yeah big John!!! Congrats my boy!! @BigJohn74_— Amari Rodgers3?? (@arodgers_3) April 25, 2020
Five of the Raiders' last 15 draft picks have come from @ClemsonFB:— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 25, 2020
Clelin Ferrell (Rd. 1, 2019)
Trayvon Mullen (Rd. 2, 2019)
Hunter Renfrow (Rd. 5, 2019)
Tanner Muse (Rd. 3, 2020)
John Simpson (Rd. 4, 2020) pic.twitter.com/p4l4NTKT3D
Let’s Gooooooooo????????????@BigJohn74_ nobody deserves it more— Tremayne Anchrum jr. (@tla_73) April 25, 2020
Find yourself someone who loves you as much as Mike Mayock loves him some Clemson.— Luke Rodgers (@thelukerodgers) April 25, 2020
Big john ????????????— Tre Lamar (@tlamar57) April 25, 2020
Raiders select guard John Simpson of Clemson. Must have really focused in on him overnight as they quickly worked to trade up and immediately turned in the pick.— Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) April 25, 2020
John Simpson has absolute HAMMERS for hands and is a freight train when he’s on the move. Not a great lateral mover, but tons of raw ability to work with.— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) April 25, 2020
Another Tiger is headed to Las Vegas! ????@BigJohn74_ ??@Raiders#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/9taUoA7Vme— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020
#Raiders now have 7 draft picks who played in the 2019 CFB title game— Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) April 25, 2020
Hunter Renfrow
Clelin Ferrell
Josh Jacobs
Trayvon Mullen
Henry Ruggs III
Tanner Muse
John Simpson
Raiders are quickly becoming Clemson West under Mayock/Gruden:— Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) April 25, 2020
2019
Clelin Ferrell
Trayvon Mullen
Hunter Renfrow
2020
Tanner Muse
John 30 seconds ago... John now.— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020
pic.twitter.com/36rbysRfsq
The Raiders have made 15 picks the last two years and 5 have come from Clemson:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 25, 2020
DE Clelin Ferrell
CB Trayvon Mullen
WR Hunter Renfrow
S Tanner Muse
G John Simpson
?? @Raiders NEW LOGO ?? pic.twitter.com/EfBcpTrqi1— #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) April 25, 2020
BIG JOHNNN!!! hahaha I love Jon Gruden— Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) April 25, 2020
Raiders select another former Clemson Tiger, this time guard John Simpson. Raiders now have eight players on their current roster from the Clemson-Alabama National Title game. https://t.co/1IfEh7wvqU— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2020
I don’t know how it will look but guessing you’ll be able to find plenty of @Raiders gear in Clemson this fall. @QualkTalk @kellygramlich— Wes Durham (@WesDurham) April 25, 2020
Clemson West gets even bigger??— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) April 25, 2020
Congrats, John ??#NFLDraft https://t.co/fIWT2lE7Uw
Raider Nation,— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020
Meet @BigJohn74_! pic.twitter.com/4ztJF2QIQL
Clelin Ferrell— Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) April 25, 2020
Trayvon Mullen
Hunter Renfrow
Tanner Muse
John Simpson
If you're a Clemson recruit just tell your family to buy the Raiders jersey now
With the 109th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select...— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
John Simpson, G, Clemson pic.twitter.com/OVLoc2cYLq
Congrats big guy?? @BigJohn74_ https://t.co/ImmXUBoIMS— Tee Higgins? (@teehiggins5) April 25, 2020
Might as well change their colors pic.twitter.com/zG0u05T5jH— David Hood (@MDavidHood) April 25, 2020
.@Raiders are loading up with Clemson Tigers and former All-Americans.— All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) April 25, 2020
2016 alum John Simpson (@BigJohn74_ ) is headed to Vegas. #RaiderNation#NFLDraft#AllAmericanBowl ???? pic.twitter.com/koNEgRJfnP