Twitter reacts to John Simpson being drafted by Raiders

Former Clemson offensive guard John Simpson was selected No. 109 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday night. Check out some of the instant reactions on Twitter: Let’s Rock and Roll! @Raiders ??????? pic.twitter.com/GI4dhq5Wi2 — John Simpson (@BigJohn74_) April 25, 2020 SO DESERVING



Nobody can say a bad thing about @BigJohn74_ https://t.co/geAa5xtnFQ — ???????????? ?????????????? (@D_Rench_) April 25, 2020 Here to fortify the line.



With the 109th pick, we have selected G John Simpson from (you guessed it) @ClemsonFB. pic.twitter.com/zgPxSgo72b — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 25, 2020 Congrats @BigJohn74_ !! Feet, Heavy Hands, patience, & 2nd level ability!! one of the best guards in this draft! @Raiders you go another great one!! #Allin #2020NFLDraft

Congratulations to John Simpson on being drafted by the @Raiders. Best of luck in the NFL #ClemsonNFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/k8ff1qCqeC — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) April 25, 2020

I mocked OG John Simpson to the #Raiders in the 3rd because of how much Mayock/Gruden liked him - they're able to steal him in the 4th.



Love this fit. — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) April 25, 2020

CLEMSON RAIDERS — ???????????? ?????????????? (@D_Rench_) April 25, 2020

Yeah big John!!! Congrats my boy!! @BigJohn74_ — Amari Rodgers3?? (@arodgers_3) April 25, 2020

Let’s Gooooooooo????????????@BigJohn74_ nobody deserves it more — Tremayne Anchrum jr. (@tla_73) April 25, 2020

Find yourself someone who loves you as much as Mike Mayock loves him some Clemson. — Luke Rodgers (@thelukerodgers) April 25, 2020

Big john ???????????? — Tre Lamar (@tlamar57) April 25, 2020

Raiders select guard John Simpson of Clemson. Must have really focused in on him overnight as they quickly worked to trade up and immediately turned in the pick. — Adam Hill (@AdamHillLVRJ) April 25, 2020

John Simpson has absolute HAMMERS for hands and is a freight train when he’s on the move. Not a great lateral mover, but tons of raw ability to work with. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) April 25, 2020

John 30 seconds ago... John now.



pic.twitter.com/36rbysRfsq — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020

The Raiders have made 15 picks the last two years and 5 have come from Clemson:



DE Clelin Ferrell

CB Trayvon Mullen

WR Hunter Renfrow

S Tanner Muse

G John Simpson — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 25, 2020

BIG JOHNNN!!! hahaha I love Jon Gruden — Chase Brice (@chasebrice7) April 25, 2020

Raiders select another former Clemson Tiger, this time guard John Simpson. Raiders now have eight players on their current roster from the Clemson-Alabama National Title game. https://t.co/1IfEh7wvqU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2020

I don’t know how it will look but guessing you’ll be able to find plenty of @Raiders gear in Clemson this fall. @QualkTalk @kellygramlich — Wes Durham (@WesDurham) April 25, 2020

If you're a Clemson recruit just tell your family to buy the Raiders jersey now — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) April 25, 2020

With the 109th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select...



John Simpson, G, Clemson pic.twitter.com/OVLoc2cYLq — PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020

Might as well change their colors pic.twitter.com/zG0u05T5jH — David Hood (@MDavidHood) April 25, 2020