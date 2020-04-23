Twitter reacts to Isaiah Simmons going No. 8 overall in NFL Draft

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons was selected No. 8 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Simmons is the third Clemson defensive player to be drafted in the first round joining Wayne Simmons and Anthony Simmons. The eighth pick is projected a $20.66 million contract with a $12.58 million signing bonus per Spotrac. The Olathe, Kansas native earned the Butkus Award, as the nation’s top linebacker, after leading the Tigers in tackles (107), tackles for loss (16), QB pressures (15), pass breakups (10) and sacks (8). Check out some of the instant reactions on Twitter:

So the cornerstones of the #AZCardinals offseason are both former Clemson stars, DeAndre Hopkins & Isaiah Simmons — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) April 24, 2020

Brent Venables laughed when I asked him what NFL teams have been asking him about Simmons: "Where do I play him?" His response? "It's not that hard." Says he can play SAM/WILL/MIKE, cover TEs, RBs and zone and man. Played the most snaps at Clemson last two years. By hundreds. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 24, 2020

Isaiah Simmons headed to Arizona. Bet Brentson Buckner gave him good recommendation to Cardinal GM. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 24, 2020

The @AZCardinals drafted an outstanding player and even better leader. Congratulations, Isaiah. I can’t wait to watch you succeed in the NFL. #ClemsonNFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/kCOti5uzhv — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) April 24, 2020

Isaiah Simmons gonna drive offenses crazy. Gotta find him first. ILB/OLB/S DC gotta be creative tho. — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) April 24, 2020

Whew. DeAndre Hopkins and Isaiah Simmons in the same offseason. Been an amazing last month for Cardinals fans. #BirdGang — Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) April 24, 2020

Congrats @isaiahsimmons25 well deserved my boy — Dj Reader (@Djread98) April 24, 2020

Clemson to the Cards ??



Arizona selects Isaiah Simmons with the 8th pick in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/u8e2HziaAL — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2020

Best available! Isaiah Simmons lets go! — Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) April 24, 2020

Clemson LB/S Isaiah Simmons - and Olathe North grad - is headed to Arizona at pick No. 8.



Really like what the Cardinals are building. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) April 24, 2020

Here's how new Cardinals LB/S Isaiah Simmons was used last season at Clemson:

Safety: 218 snaps

Slot CB: 286 naps

OLB: 160 snaps

ILB: 120 snaps

Perimeter: 17 snaps



On just 71 pass rush attempts, Simmons stacked up 7 sacks. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 24, 2020

Isaiah Simmons can move around, and he is a defender that can stay on the field for three downs... love the pick for @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/CV2KRDHaZM — ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) April 24, 2020

Happy for Isaiah. Was always fun to cover him. Cool to see him and Venables become the perfect match through the years. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) April 24, 2020

RD 1 | PICK 8 - Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons LB, Clemson



At 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds, Simmons became the first player since 2003 with a sub-4.4 40 and broad jump of 11 feet or more while weighing 230+ lbs. He earned a max 99 athleticism score per our model.@AZCardinals | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/fs3UdToy9k — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 24, 2020

The #AZCardinals make their pick and go with #Clemson freak Isaiah Simmons at No. 8. With a deep OL draft, Arizona picks a player who can do it all on D. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2020

The #Cardinals at No. 8 take Clemson's do-it-all Isaiah Simmons… a player they thought might not be there. Simmons is the rare talent who can spy a QB like Russell Wilson and cover a TE like George Kittle. That will help in the division. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 24, 2020

Arizona picks up a do-it-all defender



The Cardinals select Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons with the No. 8 pick in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/LoqMyLnRCF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2020

With the 8th selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals select...



Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson pic.twitter.com/WV4fuUabNR — PFF (@PFF) April 24, 2020

We got him.



The newest member of the defense.



Welcome to Arizona, @isaiahsimmons25!#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/MGgNbeRInU — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 24, 2020

The Arizona Cardinals' newest linebacker, Isaiah Simmons, has some serious speed ??



He kept up with starting Clemson RB @swaggy_t1 pic.twitter.com/mMuKDf0Bth — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 24, 2020

Arizona got themselves a mean linebacker in Isaiah Simmons ?? #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/dSe34ipcoJ — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) April 24, 2020

How versatile is @AZCardinals first round pick Isaiah Simmons?



He showed it during his @RivalsCamp days as a prospect pic.twitter.com/YnVD5kqaog — Rivals (@Rivals) April 24, 2020

The last time @isaiahsimmons25 was in AZ? Helping Clemson win the CFP semifinal at the @Fiesta_Bowl. Simmons had a key interception in that game. pic.twitter.com/uX4mTh896W — 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) April 24, 2020

Time to add some new memories to Zay's Scrapbook...



Your #ClemsonFamily will always be here for you, @isaiahsimmons25! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/5QQ70aWhkU — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 24, 2020