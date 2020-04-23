|
Twitter reacts to Isaiah Simmons going No. 8 overall in NFL Draft
|Thursday, April 23, 2020 9:23 PM- -
Former Clemson linebacker
Isaiah Simmons was selected No. 8 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
Simmons is the third Clemson defensive player to be drafted in the first round joining Wayne Simmons and Anthony Simmons. The eighth pick is projected a $20.66 million contract with a $12.58 million signing bonus per Spotrac. The Olathe, Kansas native earned the Butkus Award, as the nation’s top linebacker, after leading the Tigers in tackles (107), tackles for loss (16), QB pressures (15), pass breakups (10) and sacks (8). Check out some of the instant reactions on Twitter:
Check out some of the instant reactions on Twitter:
From 3???? to 1st rounder!— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 24, 2020
?? @isaiahsimmons25 pic.twitter.com/3LsLHQA15C
T?? J?????? ?? Is???? S?????s#NFLDraft | @isaiahsimmons25 pic.twitter.com/84IalbGoJi— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 24, 2020
April 24, 2020
So the cornerstones of the #AZCardinals offseason are both former Clemson stars, DeAndre Hopkins & Isaiah Simmons— Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) April 24, 2020
Brent Venables laughed when I asked him what NFL teams have been asking him about Simmons: "Where do I play him?" His response? "It's not that hard." Says he can play SAM/WILL/MIKE, cover TEs, RBs and zone and man. Played the most snaps at Clemson last two years. By hundreds.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) April 24, 2020
Isaiah Simmons headed to Arizona. Bet Brentson Buckner gave him good recommendation to Cardinal GM.— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 24, 2020
The @AZCardinals drafted an outstanding player and even better leader. Congratulations, Isaiah. I can’t wait to watch you succeed in the NFL. #ClemsonNFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/kCOti5uzhv— Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) April 24, 2020
Isaiah Simmons gonna drive offenses crazy. Gotta find him first. ILB/OLB/S DC gotta be creative tho.— Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) April 24, 2020
Whew. DeAndre Hopkins and Isaiah Simmons in the same offseason. Been an amazing last month for Cardinals fans. #BirdGang— Damon Amendolara (@DAonCBS) April 24, 2020
Congrats @isaiahsimmons25 well deserved my boy— Dj Reader (@Djread98) April 24, 2020
Clemson to the Cards ??— ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2020
Arizona selects Isaiah Simmons with the 8th pick in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/u8e2HziaAL
How we feeling @DeAndreHopkins? pic.twitter.com/kpV4FcDbXG— Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) April 24, 2020
Best available! Isaiah Simmons lets go!— Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) April 24, 2020
Clemson LB/S Isaiah Simmons - and Olathe North grad - is headed to Arizona at pick No. 8.— Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) April 24, 2020
Really like what the Cardinals are building.
Here's how new Cardinals LB/S Isaiah Simmons was used last season at Clemson:— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 24, 2020
Safety: 218 snaps
Slot CB: 286 naps
OLB: 160 snaps
ILB: 120 snaps
Perimeter: 17 snaps
On just 71 pass rush attempts, Simmons stacked up 7 sacks.
@isaiahsimmons25 yessir! ??? #GoTigers— Rod McDowell (@CoachRod_McD) April 24, 2020
Isaiah Simmons can move around, and he is a defender that can stay on the field for three downs... love the pick for @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/CV2KRDHaZM— ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) April 24, 2020
Happy for Isaiah. Was always fun to cover him. Cool to see him and Venables become the perfect match through the years.— Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) April 24, 2020
RD 1 | PICK 8 - Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons LB, Clemson— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 24, 2020
At 6-foot-3 and 238 pounds, Simmons became the first player since 2003 with a sub-4.4 40 and broad jump of 11 feet or more while weighing 230+ lbs. He earned a max 99 athleticism score per our model.@AZCardinals | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/fs3UdToy9k
At pick No. 8, Isaiah Simmons is headed to the @AZCardinals! #ACCFootball | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/cy9M8j1wDN— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) April 24, 2020
The #AZCardinals make their pick and go with #Clemson freak Isaiah Simmons at No. 8. With a deep OL draft, Arizona picks a player who can do it all on D.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 24, 2020
The #Cardinals at No. 8 take Clemson's do-it-all Isaiah Simmons… a player they thought might not be there. Simmons is the rare talent who can spy a QB like Russell Wilson and cover a TE like George Kittle. That will help in the division.— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 24, 2020
Arizona picks up a do-it-all defender— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2020
The Cardinals select Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons with the No. 8 pick in the #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/LoqMyLnRCF
With the 8th pick in the #NFLDraft— #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) April 24, 2020
The @AZCardinals select Isaiah Simmons out of @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/owXopZcfa1
With the 8th selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals select...— PFF (@PFF) April 24, 2020
Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson pic.twitter.com/WV4fuUabNR
From the hills of upstate South Carolina to the desert of Arizona! ????@isaiahsimmons25 ?? @AZCardinals #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ncg58Eoskt— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 24, 2020
We got him.— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 24, 2020
The newest member of the defense.
Welcome to Arizona, @isaiahsimmons25!#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/MGgNbeRInU
The @AZCardinals land @ClemsonFB LB @isaiahsimmons25! #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ohNKwVVokV— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2020
Hey @AZCardinals, @isaiahsimmons25 can really do it all ?? pic.twitter.com/SfZgdBY0XJ— ACC Network (@accnetwork) April 24, 2020
As good as advertised!— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 24, 2020
?? @isaiahsimmons25 pic.twitter.com/5WpptQIzqs
The Arizona Cardinals' newest linebacker, Isaiah Simmons, has some serious speed ??— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 24, 2020
He kept up with starting Clemson RB @swaggy_t1 pic.twitter.com/mMuKDf0Bth
Name a position @AZCardinals fans, Isaiah Simmons can probably play it ????? #NFLDraft #ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/6Rrz8mDaZ3— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) April 24, 2020
Arizona got themselves a mean linebacker in Isaiah Simmons ?? #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/dSe34ipcoJ— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) April 24, 2020
How versatile is @AZCardinals first round pick Isaiah Simmons?— Rivals (@Rivals) April 24, 2020
He showed it during his @RivalsCamp days as a prospect pic.twitter.com/YnVD5kqaog
Arizona ??Isaiah #NFLDraft | @AZCardinals | @isaiahsimmons25 pic.twitter.com/6omT6GuhDm— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 24, 2020
The last time @isaiahsimmons25 was in AZ? Helping Clemson win the CFP semifinal at the @Fiesta_Bowl. Simmons had a key interception in that game. pic.twitter.com/uX4mTh896W— 12 SPORTS (@12SportsAZ) April 24, 2020
Time to add some new memories to Zay's Scrapbook...— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 24, 2020
Your #ClemsonFamily will always be here for you, @isaiahsimmons25! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/5QQ70aWhkU
The talk of the #NFLDraft...@isaiahsimmons25— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 24, 2020
All ?? on the Clemson Tigers! pic.twitter.com/05lTfboCFu