Twitter reacts to Isaiah Simmons going No. 8 overall in NFL Draft

by - Correspondent - Thursday, April 23, 2020 9:23 PM
Former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons was selected No. 8 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Simmons is the third Clemson defensive player to be drafted in the first round joining Wayne Simmons and Anthony Simmons.

The eighth pick is projected a $20.66 million contract with a $12.58 million signing bonus per Spotrac.

The Olathe, Kansas native earned the Butkus Award, as the nation’s top linebacker, after leading the Tigers in tackles (107), tackles for loss (16), QB pressures (15), pass breakups (10) and sacks (8).

