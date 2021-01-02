Twitter reacts to Clemson's loss to Ohio State

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 2 Clemson has shocked by No. 3 Ohio State in the 49-28 loss in the All-State Sugar Bowl on Friday night. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was 22-for-28 for 385 yards and six passing touchdowns. Twitter was pretty stunned by the outcome as fans, media, players, and others shared their take on social media.

Check out all the reactions below:

Sometimes you just have to tip your hat off to a grate game and on to the next year. Its was great hanging with my CLEMSON FAMILY. God bless...?????? pic.twitter.com/ZUDR0kasHz — Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) January 2, 2021

Back before the world stopped, I had Ohio State as my national champ pick. That they might win it isn't a surprise at all. It's just how they got here... there was no real evidence they were gonna look like THIS. — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 2, 2021

What an unbelievable night for Ohio State. They were out for Clemson’s heart & soul. What an awesome time to play your best game. 29-23 was in their lockeroom all year long from last years loss to Clemson. Revenge is sweet. — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) January 2, 2021

JUST IN: Tonight’s Ohio State vs Clemson game is the most bet game in @DKSportsbook history. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 2, 2021

Clemson has allowed at least 500 yards in three straight CFP games, including 600+ in the last two (LSU, OSU). — Chris Vannini ?? (@ChrisVannini) January 2, 2021

Told Skip on Thursday, OSU would run the score ip ,IF* they gotta a chance. They’re are doing what I thought the would and should do. OSU could’ve played 1 gm this year, they’re better than Clemson. It’s that simple. ?????????????? — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 2, 2021

Shoutout to Ohio State. Clapped Clemson pretty much all night long. Clearly the better team.



For the second straight year the Tigers end a great season with a big thud. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) January 2, 2021

Bama fans don’t be confused OState is a good team but...... Clemson defense is not US! “We are not one of them”!!! — OJ Howard ™ (@TheRealOjHoward) January 2, 2021

Ohio St has played really well. And Clemson has the most mental mistakes I've seen in years. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) January 2, 2021

Cornell Powell scores his second touchdown of the day. If there's a silver lining to tonight for Clemson, it's that he's continued to impress NFL scouts. As Trevor Lawrence said this season, how crucial was football being played in 2020 for a guy like Cornell? — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) January 2, 2021

Ohio State fans after beating Clemson: pic.twitter.com/bpJWXO97Xd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2021

Penn State fans are claiming that Clemson is intentionally throwing this game for money. Happy new year. pic.twitter.com/RIdr72IjHq — Andrew Ellis (@TeddyHeisman) January 2, 2021

So does this mean Clemson is the #12 team in the nation now? — Barstool Boilers ?? (@BarstoolPU) January 2, 2021

No pressure on Fields. All night. Of course they’ve scored at will. — Sons of Clemson (@SonsOfClemson) January 2, 2021

It does my heart good to see Cornell ball. Stayed down. Put in the work. Blessings pour out. #induetime — Nick Schuessler (@NickSchuessler) January 2, 2021

POLL RESULTS (22,000+ votes): 14% say Justin Fields has surpassed Trevor Lawrence as QB No. 1 in the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/oTbJphFhl5 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 2, 2021

Ohio State won this game in the trenches. Ohio State is getting penetration on defense every play, and they’re driving Clemson off the ball on offense for Sermon. And they’re giving Fields forever to throw. The O and D lines deserve so much credit today. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) January 2, 2021

Rarely do you see Clemson's offensive line getting whipped this badly. — Tony Barnhart (@MrCFB) January 2, 2021

Could it be....? (Via Swapkingdom on Reddit) pic.twitter.com/PlVSnovwUi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2021

Clemson in the last 4 Seasons is about to be 0-3 in NOLA & 49-2 in other 51 games. — Ben Mintz (@BarstoolMintzy) January 2, 2021

Alabama watching Just Fields throw for 385 yards and Trey Sermon rush for 175 yards against Clemson: pic.twitter.com/8kG7Qk0KS1 — Cleveland Sports Fans (@CLE_SPORTS_FANS) January 2, 2021

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome is a house of horrors for Clemson.



Jan 2021 Ohio State L

Jan 2020 LSU L

Jan 2018 Alabama L pic.twitter.com/DfC02J8Cdj — CFB Home (@CFBHome) January 2, 2021

Also… it’s crazy that Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence grew up near each other, worked with the same QB coach, were 1 & 2 in recruiting, faced each other in the playoff twice, each winning one, and will likely be the first two QBs drafted. That’s just an insane story. — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 2, 2021

One more crazy tidbit: Clemson has lost 6 games in the past 5 years. Three of them have been in this stadium. — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 2, 2021

Ohio State fans are chanting, "Daaaaaabo! Daaaaabo!" — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 2, 2021

Good to get humbled every once in awhile. Provides an opportunity to revaluate things, make changes as needed, and understand why the game played out the way it did.



Here’s to hoping tonight’s result ends up being beneficial in the long term. — Dear Old Clemson (@DearOldClemson) January 2, 2021

This

Is

Gonna

End

Real

Soon#GoBuckeyes #Fight — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 2, 2021

STATEMENT MADE ??



Ohio State gets its first win against Clemson in dominant fashion, winning 49-28. pic.twitter.com/QPxkpaulYH — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2021

That's an all-time great performance by Justin Fields. Just freaking tremendous. — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) January 2, 2021

The 49 points by Ohio State matched the second-most scored in a game against Clemson during Brent Venables’ nine seasons as defensive coordinator. — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) January 2, 2021