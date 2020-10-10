|
Twitter reacts to Clemson's impressive rout of No. 7 Miami
|Saturday, October 10, 2020 11:22 PM- -
No. 1 Clemson took care of No. 7 Miami with an impressive 42-17 victory on Saturday night.
The Tigers on offense had 550 total yards with 34 first downs compared to 210 total yards and 9 first downs for the Hurricanes.
Trevor Lawrence was 29-41 passing for 292 yards and three touchdowns and Travis Etienne ran for 149 yards and two scores and added eight catches for 73 yards.
Clemson has now won 25 consecutive ACC games.
Check out Twitter's reaction to the victory from the national media, Clemson fans, and former players:
OBJ has taken notice of Travis Etienne ?? @swaggy_t1 pic.twitter.com/SmQXMIWmFc— ESPN (@espn) October 11, 2020
Clemson-Miami game summary pic.twitter.com/gN0t0Vqlrh— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 11, 2020
I’m trying to figure out why so many people thought Miami was cut like us— Austin Bryant (@_austinbryant7) October 11, 2020
Y’all thought??— Tee Higgins? (@teehiggins5) October 11, 2020
TALK TO HIM TREVOR pic.twitter.com/a4sOpNYHhT— Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) October 11, 2020
Greatest to ever run in college football https://t.co/3iGC8sfHPp— #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) October 11, 2020
I'm no genius, but Miami-Clemson had the scent of a big game in name only.— Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) October 11, 2020
"Clemson better watch out for Miami ??"— SportsNation (@SportsNation) October 11, 2020
Clemson: pic.twitter.com/6rpAp4PQWR
You won’t like Trevor Lawrence when he’s angry!!!! ??????#ClemsonvsMiami #Clemson #Miami pic.twitter.com/Z7YODHx5do— Bobby Lorenzo (@Bobby_Lorenzo) October 11, 2020
The turnover chain was no match for Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers ??— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2020
Clemson wins 42-17. pic.twitter.com/ftcpp1oBaW
Best QB and RB in the country— Gabe DeVoe (@GabeDeVoe10) October 11, 2020
Miami is back— Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) October 11, 2020
to getting its ass kicked by Clemson.
Clemson leaves no doubt vs. Miami ?? pic.twitter.com/XCjYiHporG— ESPN (@espn) October 11, 2020
Travis Etienne has now scored a TD in 39 games in his career — more than any other player in college football history.— ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 11, 2020
He has at least 7 more games ahead of him.
October 11, 2020
Nothing says Miami football like taunting down 25 in the 4th. The U is truly back.— Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) October 11, 2020
Davis Allen knew. pic.twitter.com/pzugbLD8aO— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 11, 2020
Can we take a second to discuss just how athletically gifted this play is by Clemson CB Andrew Booth? Going to be a stud for this defense. pic.twitter.com/Y64d9pLF86— Coach Robert Ortiz (@CoachOrtizOL) October 11, 2020
Clemson is running away with it ?? pic.twitter.com/I7M8wQlHXc— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 11, 2020
picturing what Travis Etienne/Clemson is gonna do to FSU's run defense ... charges should be preemptively filed .. right now.— Sanjay Kirpalani (@SanjayKirpalani) October 11, 2020
Another difference in the two programs....Clemson has rotated absolute dudes on the DL all night. Miami's four starters have had little rest— David Hood (@MDavidHood) October 11, 2020
Instant Analysis: Miami never stood a chance against top-ranked #Clemson: https://t.co/fTWZO6oExg pic.twitter.com/Ex3hzBRAWv— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) October 11, 2020
Clemson's defense shuts down Miami in Death Valley ?? pic.twitter.com/m3ri1h76PE— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 11, 2020
"They're asking for a show, baby... they're about to get one."— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 11, 2020
Enjoy every second of his highlight... pic.twitter.com/bL4nEHIB1f
Dont even know how happy it felt to just touch the field again?? I LOVE THIS TEAM!!! LETS GOO— Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) October 11, 2020
Next. ?????? pic.twitter.com/s97KRml1Zq— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 11, 2020
The most eye-opening stat of the night to me was not what the defense gave up but how the Miami offense was so thoroughly taken out of its game. A team that had averaged over 200 yds rushing had its top 3 backs gain a total of 11 yards. Clemson dictated the tempo, not Miami.— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) October 11, 2020
BIG nights from Travis Etienne & Trevor Lawrence helped keep Clemson undefeated. ?? pic.twitter.com/zXrFa8KAXC— theScore (@theScore) October 11, 2020
Just Swinney in the rain. ?? pic.twitter.com/yPdKPfDnG1— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 11, 2020
Coach Swinney on the defense: “They were relentless. We had a good scheme tonight. We did an awesome job, disrupted them all night. Sacks, turnovers. It was a turnover fest in the second half.” pic.twitter.com/3n0jkb7Zuf— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 11, 2020