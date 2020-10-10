Twitter reacts to Clemson's impressive rout of No. 7 Miami

No. 1 Clemson took care of No. 7 Miami with an impressive 42-17 victory on Saturday night.

The Tigers on offense had 550 total yards with 34 first downs compared to 210 total yards and 9 first downs for the Hurricanes.

Trevor Lawrence was 29-41 passing for 292 yards and three touchdowns and Travis Etienne ran for 149 yards and two scores and added eight catches for 73 yards.

Clemson has now won 25 consecutive ACC games.

Check out Twitter's reaction to the victory from the national media, Clemson fans, and former players:

I’m trying to figure out why so many people thought Miami was cut like us — Austin Bryant October 11, 2020

TALK TO HIM TREVOR pic.twitter.com/a4sOpNYHhT — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) October 11, 2020

Greatest to ever run in college football https://t.co/3iGC8sfHPp — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) October 11, 2020

I'm no genius, but Miami-Clemson had the scent of a big game in name only. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) October 11, 2020

"Clemson better watch out for Miami ??"



Clemson: pic.twitter.com/6rpAp4PQWR — SportsNation (@SportsNation) October 11, 2020

The turnover chain was no match for Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers ??



Clemson wins 42-17. pic.twitter.com/ftcpp1oBaW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2020

Best QB and RB in the country — Gabe DeVoe (@GabeDeVoe10) October 11, 2020

Miami is back



to getting its ass kicked by Clemson. — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) October 11, 2020

Clemson leaves no doubt vs. Miami ?? pic.twitter.com/XCjYiHporG — ESPN (@espn) October 11, 2020

Travis Etienne has now scored a TD in 39 games in his career — more than any other player in college football history.



He has at least 7 more games ahead of him. — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 11, 2020

Nothing says Miami football like taunting down 25 in the 4th. The U is truly back. — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) October 11, 2020

Can we take a second to discuss just how athletically gifted this play is by Clemson CB Andrew Booth? Going to be a stud for this defense. pic.twitter.com/Y64d9pLF86 — Coach Robert Ortiz (@CoachOrtizOL) October 11, 2020

Clemson is running away with it ?? pic.twitter.com/I7M8wQlHXc — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 11, 2020

picturing what Travis Etienne/Clemson is gonna do to FSU's run defense ... charges should be preemptively filed .. right now. — Sanjay Kirpalani (@SanjayKirpalani) October 11, 2020

Another difference in the two programs....Clemson has rotated absolute dudes on the DL all night. Miami's four starters have had little rest — David Hood (@MDavidHood) October 11, 2020

Clemson's defense shuts down Miami in Death Valley ?? pic.twitter.com/m3ri1h76PE — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) October 11, 2020

"They're asking for a show, baby... they're about to get one."



Enjoy every second of his highlight... pic.twitter.com/bL4nEHIB1f — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 11, 2020

Dont even know how happy it felt to just touch the field again?? I LOVE THIS TEAM!!! LETS GOO — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) October 11, 2020

The most eye-opening stat of the night to me was not what the defense gave up but how the Miami offense was so thoroughly taken out of its game. A team that had averaged over 200 yds rushing had its top 3 backs gain a total of 11 yards. Clemson dictated the tempo, not Miami. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) October 11, 2020

BIG nights from Travis Etienne & Trevor Lawrence helped keep Clemson undefeated. ?? pic.twitter.com/zXrFa8KAXC — theScore (@theScore) October 11, 2020

Just Swinney in the rain. ?? pic.twitter.com/yPdKPfDnG1 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 11, 2020

Coach Swinney on the defense: “They were relentless. We had a good scheme tonight. We did an awesome job, disrupted them all night. Sacks, turnovers. It was a turnover fest in the second half.” pic.twitter.com/3n0jkb7Zuf — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 11, 2020