Twitter reacts to Clemson's dominating win over Notre Dame

Clemson got their revenge on Saturday with a convincing 34-10 win against Notre Dame in the 2020 ACC title game. The victory gave Clemson their sixth straight ACC title in a row which is extremely impressive. With the win, it was also the fourth straight Clemson senior class with 50 wins in four years (50-4). Clemson won the last four ACC titles by a combined score of 176-40. Twitter was abuzz with Clemson's impressive performance and the college football playoff implications regarding both the Tigers and the Fighting Irish.

Clemson takes the ACC crown in DOMINANT fashion ?? pic.twitter.com/PgGnnGHyJS — ESPN (@espn) December 20, 2020

Trevor Lawrence after Clemson's loss to Notre Dame without him: pic.twitter.com/0ItZzPQInS — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 20, 2020

Regardless of your rooting interest, I think you have to credit Notre Dame’s players having the courage to stand behind their coach’s comments and opting out of the playoff. — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 19, 2020

No amount of different playoff formats change the fact that Bama and Clemson are the best teams in the country. And they will meet again in the title game. And it’s up to the rest of college football to catch them — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) December 19, 2020

Irish are going to be right where they always are as an independent: hoping their schedule is good enough without a conference title. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) December 19, 2020

Texas A&M watching Clemson inflict pain on Notre Dame. pic.twitter.com/qCz2VVr2kx — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 19, 2020

If #Cincinnati handles Tulsa convincingly tonight, let them in the damn #CFBPlayoff



We’ve seen Oklahoma. We’ve seen Clemson vs Notre Dame x 2 — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) December 19, 2020

btw, let Clemson and Bama play next week and call it a day. let’s not waste time BS’ing through a playoff this year — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) December 19, 2020

This is astounding from @ESPNStatsInfo ... If the 28-point lead holds in this one, Clemson's average margin of victory with Trevor Lawrence as a starter would be 33.9 points. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) December 19, 2020

SIX IN A ROW.



???????????? pic.twitter.com/uryfit0kqn — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 20, 2020

Yikes welcome to the Conference Championship ND?????? — Judah Davis (@The_Prophet_36) December 19, 2020

I said earlier this week that this game was bigger for Brian Kelly’s resume than anything else. Progress has been made yes but he has failed to propel his team to new heights during the biggest games of his tenure. — Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) December 19, 2020

That targeting call on Nolan Turner should be confirmed. He will miss the first half of the semifinal game. Big blow for the Clemson D. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) December 19, 2020

I’m not sure if the score ousts Notre Dame from the playoff, but it sure would make it easy for the committee to drop the Irish to the 4 spot to avoid a third Clemson-ND game in a semifinal (assuming Bama wins). — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 20, 2020

Here’s my case for Trevor for Heisman. The award qualifications: “player whose performance best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity.” The guy literally helped save the season & is the most talented player in the game. That’s the very definition of the award. — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 20, 2020

Clemson put in their backup QB in the conference championship because they’re winning by so much... — Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) December 20, 2020

We asked Santa for another ACC Championship this year...



and he always delivers. pic.twitter.com/BKhHCErJhz — Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) December 20, 2020

CLEMSON MEANT BUSINESS ??



Tigers (-10.5) dismantle Notre Dame 34-10 to win the ACC Championship



Did Trevor (3 Total TDs, 322 Passing Yards) make a late case for the Heisman? ?? pic.twitter.com/4A4FLHHrJ4 — br_betting (@br_betting) December 20, 2020

Another

Clemson

Championship — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) December 20, 2020

Wow, Brian Kelly was serious about boycotting the Playoff. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 19, 2020

Congratulations to @ClemsonFB on their 6th consecutive @ACCFootball Championship! I am so proud of this team! #AnotherClemsonChampionship #ALLIN — Jim Clements (@ClemsonPrez) December 20, 2020

Clemson is the 3rd school in the AP Poll Era to record 10+ wins in at least 10 straight seasons, joining Florida State and Alabama. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 20, 2020

The biggest argument for Trevor Lawrence winning the Heisman:



Without him: Notre Dame 47, Clemson 40



With him: Clemson 34, Notre Dame 10



Very rarely do we have this kind of proof of a QB's value to his team. Y'all better do it. — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) December 20, 2020

Dabo Swinney: "Of all the teams I’ve had this team deserved it the most." — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) December 20, 2020

Dabo: "It would be a crying shame if the Heisman didn't attach their name to Trevor Lawrence." — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) December 20, 2020

Here's 9 seconds of Jackson Carman making everyone nervous...



?????? pic.twitter.com/vALVaZ34yV — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2020

Clemson played 2 games w/o its QB, dealt w/myriad injuries on defense, replaced 4 starters on OL, cycled through WRs trying to find an outside threat, had to rebound from 1st regular season loss in years… and here they are again, playoff bound. Dabo did a hell of a job in 2020. — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 20, 2020

Clemson got the SI Football Phone for winning the ACC pic.twitter.com/UkzghTTRis — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 20, 2020

It just doesn't make sense to put Cincinnati or Coastal Carolina in the Playoff to get destroyed by Alabama or Clemson.



That's why we should put Notre Dame or Texas A&M in the Playoff to get destroyed by Alabama or Clemson. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 20, 2020

For everyone—EVERYONE—in the #ClemsonFamily who helped us during this crazy year, this championship is for YOU.



This is a true testament to the spirit of our Clemson community.



Thank you, thank you, thank you for all your efforts to help us get here. We did this together. pic.twitter.com/O8CaDZg2xl — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2020

??-??-?? ??@Trevorlawrencee threw for 322 yds, ran for 90 yds and had 3 TDs in the #ACCFCG ?? pic.twitter.com/fceWzVHtFq — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 20, 2020

Notre Dame averaged 5.2 yards a rush in first game when Clemson didnt have Davis, Skalski or Jones

Tonight with all three in the Clemson lineup ND averaged 1.6 per rush — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 20, 2020

"It would be a crying shame if the Heisman didn't attach their name to Trevor Lawrence."#Trevor4Heisman ?? pic.twitter.com/XoEEjaJgTr — ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 20, 2020

Bama 1

Clemson 2

Ohio State 3

Notre Dame 4



That’s what the rankings will be tomorrow. — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) December 20, 2020