Twitter reacts to Clemson's dominating win over Notre Dame
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 19, Sat 19:21
Clemson dominated Notre Dame on Saturday
Clemson dominated Notre Dame on Saturday

Clemson got their revenge on Saturday with a convincing 34-10 win against Notre Dame in the 2020 ACC title game.

The victory gave Clemson their sixth straight ACC title in a row which is extremely impressive. With the win, it was also the fourth straight Clemson senior class with 50 wins in four years (50-4).

Clemson won the last four ACC titles by a combined score of 176-40.

Twitter was abuzz with Clemson's impressive performance and the college football playoff implications regarding both the Tigers and the Fighting Irish.

Check out all the social media reaction below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson announces players out for ACCCG vs. Notre Dame
Clemson announces players out for ACCCG vs. Notre Dame
Twitter reacts to Clemson's dominating win over Notre Dame
Twitter reacts to Clemson's dominating win over Notre Dame
Tony Elliott releases statement on Auburn coaching rumors
Tony Elliott releases statement on Auburn coaching rumors
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week