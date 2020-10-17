|
Twitter reacts to Clemson's 73-7 domination of Georgia Tech
Saturday, October 17, 2020 3:44 PM
No. 1 Clemson embarrassed Georgia Tech 73-7 on Saturday afternoon inside Bobby Dodd Stadium.
The 73 points scored by Clemson is the most in a road game by the school since the 94-0 win at Furman in 1915. Additionally, the 66 point is an ACC record for the largest margin of any victory in an ACC game in history.
Check out all the reaction on Twitter to the record-breaking day by the Tigers.
Final: Clemson 73 Georgia Tech 7 pic.twitter.com/PRJyMFGiLo— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) October 17, 2020
BREAKING: Clemson Has Been Charged With Crimes Against Humanity pic.twitter.com/vhR3odzvWf— The Fake ESPN (@TheFakeESPN) October 17, 2020
Clemson put their punter at QB today and he went 2/3 for 13 yards. He had more passing yards then GT did the entire 2nd half pic.twitter.com/zw92if0jgk— cfbstars (@cfbstars) October 17, 2020
Trevor Lawrence and No. 1 Clemson put up video game numbers against Georgia Tech ??— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 17, 2020
Lawrence: 404 passing yards (career-high), 5 TDs (career-high)
Clemson: 671 total yards, seven passing TDs (school record) pic.twitter.com/f8G5AZnG1Z
DOMINANCE.— ESPN (@espn) October 17, 2020
Clemson takes down Georgia Tech with the biggest win in a conference game in ACC history! pic.twitter.com/ZkPQmaDnU7
Will Spiers just completed a pass to Drew Swinney. pic.twitter.com/1NDMlrZOue— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 17, 2020
These are great numbers at the end of an entire game.— theScore (@theScore) October 17, 2020
Trevor Lawrence put these up in the FIRST HALF of Clemson's game vs. Georgia Tech. ?? pic.twitter.com/15MDrdmBmU
Clemson is just being Clemson !— #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) October 17, 2020
FIVE FIRST-HALF TOUCHDOWNS FROM TREVOR LAWRENCE ?? pic.twitter.com/iAW4oKDc52— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 17, 2020
Wondering if the @HeismanTrophy is on its way to #Clemson now... or are they going to wait until later in the season...— Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) October 17, 2020
Trevor Lawrence's first half stats are unreal:— Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 17, 2020
391 passing yards
5 TDs
22/27 passing
Clemson up 52-7 on Georgia Tech
(via @ClemsonFB)pic.twitter.com/5s1XTUIeHb
Clemson beats Georgia Tech 73-7. The 66 point victory margin largest in an acc game in Clemson history. Previous record 61 point win over Louisville in 2018.— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 17, 2020
How many yards did Trevor have today? pic.twitter.com/aKiUtKmtU4— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 17, 2020
Clemson played GT four times in basketball last 2 years and didn't score 73 points.— Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) October 17, 2020
Buzzkillhttps://t.co/EhRju9EGGy— David Hood (@MDavidHood) October 17, 2020
73-7 ???? Scout Team bout to have a field day on game day ??— Marcus Edmond (@OMGYOUNGAMAZE) October 17, 2020
Maybe Clemson is just avenging the 222-0 shellacking Georgia Tech gave Cumberland in 1916.— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 17, 2020
Clemson beats GT 73-7 for the largest margin of victory in an ACC game in league history— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) October 17, 2020
The 73 points scored by Clemson most by Tigers in road game since 94-0 win at Furman in 1915.— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 17, 2020
School record 7 td passes for Clemson offense today— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 17, 2020
Five by Trevor Lawrence a career high. The 500 yards passing most by Clemson team on the road and in a victory.
Today @Trevorlawrencee had the first 5-TD game for a Clemson QB since @deshaunwatson in 2016 vs. SCar... ?? pic.twitter.com/VR68OHMh8X— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 17, 2020
Georgia Tech Instant Analysis: 404 Not Found: https://t.co/2WF74i9DTU pic.twitter.com/SiECRO4yzx— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) October 17, 2020
Trevor Lawrence today:— Sideline Sports (@sportsideline) October 17, 2020
24/32 ??
404 yds (career high) ??
5 TD (career high) ????
#1 Clemson annihilates Georgia Tech, 73-7 ??pic.twitter.com/ktaT4ihcIL
Most career pass TD in ACC history:— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 17, 2020
Games Played
Tajh Boyd (107) 47
Philip Rivers (95) 49
Deshaun Watson (90) 38
Trevor Lawrence (81) 35@TajhB10 | @deshaunwatson #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/Vh9CTBZQvA
Anotha’ game. Anotha’ W! pic.twitter.com/YeVPBGIt09— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 17, 2020
Man when I see how proud parents are of their kids it gets me in my feelings! Clemson family https://t.co/2i24QS65WU— Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) October 17, 2020