Twitter reacts to Clemson's 73-7 domination of Georgia Tech
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, October 17, 2020 3:44 PM
Twitter reacts to Clemson's 73-7 domination of Georgia Tech

No. 1 Clemson embarrassed Georgia Tech 73-7 on Saturday afternoon inside Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The 73 points scored by Clemson is the most in a road game by the school since the 94-0 win at Furman in 1915. Additionally, the 66 point is an ACC record for the largest margin of any victory in an ACC game in history.

Check out all the reaction on Twitter to the record-breaking day by the Tigers.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
D.J. Uiagalelei playing update
D.J. Uiagalelei playing update
Clemson backup QB breaks bone in hand
Clemson backup QB breaks bone in hand
Clemson announces players out for Georgia Tech game
Clemson announces players out for Georgia Tech game
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week