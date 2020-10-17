Twitter reacts to Clemson's 73-7 domination of Georgia Tech

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 1 Clemson embarrassed Georgia Tech 73-7 on Saturday afternoon inside Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The 73 points scored by Clemson is the most in a road game by the school since the 94-0 win at Furman in 1915. Additionally, the 66 point is an ACC record for the largest margin of any victory in an ACC game in history.

Check out all the reaction on Twitter to the record-breaking day by the Tigers.

Final: Clemson 73 Georgia Tech 7 pic.twitter.com/PRJyMFGiLo — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) October 17, 2020

BREAKING: Clemson Has Been Charged With Crimes Against Humanity pic.twitter.com/vhR3odzvWf — The Fake ESPN (@TheFakeESPN) October 17, 2020

Clemson put their punter at QB today and he went 2/3 for 13 yards. He had more passing yards then GT did the entire 2nd half pic.twitter.com/zw92if0jgk — cfbstars (@cfbstars) October 17, 2020

Trevor Lawrence and No. 1 Clemson put up video game numbers against Georgia Tech ??



Lawrence: 404 passing yards (career-high), 5 TDs (career-high)



Clemson: 671 total yards, seven passing TDs (school record) pic.twitter.com/f8G5AZnG1Z — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 17, 2020

DOMINANCE.



Clemson takes down Georgia Tech with the biggest win in a conference game in ACC history! pic.twitter.com/ZkPQmaDnU7 — ESPN (@espn) October 17, 2020

These are great numbers at the end of an entire game.



Trevor Lawrence put these up in the FIRST HALF of Clemson's game vs. Georgia Tech. ?? pic.twitter.com/15MDrdmBmU — theScore (@theScore) October 17, 2020

Clemson is just being Clemson ! — #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) October 17, 2020

FIVE FIRST-HALF TOUCHDOWNS FROM TREVOR LAWRENCE ?? pic.twitter.com/iAW4oKDc52 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 17, 2020

Wondering if the @HeismanTrophy is on its way to #Clemson now... or are they going to wait until later in the season... — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) October 17, 2020

Trevor Lawrence's first half stats are unreal:



391 passing yards

5 TDs

22/27 passing



Clemson up 52-7 on Georgia Tech



(via @ClemsonFB)pic.twitter.com/5s1XTUIeHb — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 17, 2020

Clemson beats Georgia Tech 73-7. The 66 point victory margin largest in an acc game in Clemson history. Previous record 61 point win over Louisville in 2018. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 17, 2020

How many yards did Trevor have today? pic.twitter.com/aKiUtKmtU4 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 17, 2020

Clemson played GT four times in basketball last 2 years and didn't score 73 points. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) October 17, 2020

73-7 ???? Scout Team bout to have a field day on game day ?? — Marcus Edmond (@OMGYOUNGAMAZE) October 17, 2020

Maybe Clemson is just avenging the 222-0 shellacking Georgia Tech gave Cumberland in 1916. — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 17, 2020

Clemson beats GT 73-7 for the largest margin of victory in an ACC game in league history — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) October 17, 2020

The 73 points scored by Clemson most by Tigers in road game since 94-0 win at Furman in 1915. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 17, 2020

School record 7 td passes for Clemson offense today

Five by Trevor Lawrence a career high. The 500 yards passing most by Clemson team on the road and in a victory. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) October 17, 2020

Today @Trevorlawrencee had the first 5-TD game for a Clemson QB since @deshaunwatson in 2016 vs. SCar... ?? pic.twitter.com/VR68OHMh8X — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 17, 2020

Trevor Lawrence today:



24/32 ??

404 yds (career high) ??

5 TD (career high) ????



#1 Clemson annihilates Georgia Tech, 73-7 ??pic.twitter.com/ktaT4ihcIL — Sideline Sports (@sportsideline) October 17, 2020

Most career pass TD in ACC history:



Games Played

Tajh Boyd (107) 47

Philip Rivers (95) 49

Deshaun Watson (90) 38

Trevor Lawrence (81) 35@TajhB10 | @deshaunwatson #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/Vh9CTBZQvA — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 17, 2020

Man when I see how proud parents are of their kids it gets me in my feelings! Clemson family https://t.co/2i24QS65WU — Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) October 17, 2020