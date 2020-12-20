|
Twitter reacts to CFB playoff rankings, bowls
|2020 Dec 20, Sun 12:32- -
After a wild and crazy 2020 college football season, the College Football Playoff playoff semi-final rankings were released on Sunday afternoon.
The top four rankings were Alabama, followed by Clemson, Ohio State, and Notre Dame. No. 1 Alabama will face off against No. 4 Notre Dame in the Capital One Rose Bowl while No. 2 Clemson will play against No. 3 Ohio State in the All-State Sugar Bowl. The Tigers will face off against the Buckeyes in a playoff game for the second straight season. The meeting will be the fifth between Clemson and Ohio State all-time, moving the Buckeyes past Alabama and LSU (four each) as Clemson’s most common bowl opponent. Twitter was abuzz with all the excitement about the rankings and the upcoming playoff matchups.
Check it out below:
