Twitter reacts to CFB playoff rankings, bowls

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

After a wild and crazy 2020 college football season, the College Football Playoff playoff semi-final rankings were released on Sunday afternoon. The top four rankings were Alabama, followed by Clemson, Ohio State, and Notre Dame. No. 1 Alabama will face off against No. 4 Notre Dame in the Capital One Rose Bowl while No. 2 Clemson will play against No. 3 Ohio State in the All-State Sugar Bowl. The Tigers will face off against the Buckeyes in a playoff game for the second straight season. The meeting will be the fifth between Clemson and Ohio State all-time, moving the Buckeyes past Alabama and LSU (four each) as Clemson’s most common bowl opponent. Twitter was abuzz with all the excitement about the rankings and the upcoming playoff matchups.

Check it out below:

The CFP has driven a massive gap between the TOP of CFB and the rest...The only teams to have won CFP games are Alabama - Ohio State - LSU - Georgia - Clemson - Oregon...The 2021 recruiting rankings are as follows Alabama - Ohio State - LSU - Georgia - Clemson - Oregon — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) December 20, 2020

How did Notre Dame get the 4th playoff spot after getting blown off a neutral field by a Clemson with Trevor Lawrence back at QB??? Because this is big business and Notre Dame brings the biggest national TV audience. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 20, 2020

This would presumably help Ohio State vs. Clemson depending on who/when they were positive. https://t.co/TmjbPTtGTx — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) December 20, 2020

ESPN's Football Power Index sees the Sugar Bowl as a toss-up, giving (2) Clemson a 50.3% chance to defeat (3) Ohio State.



For the other CFP Semifinal, FPI gives (1) Alabama a convincing 81% chance to beat (4) Notre Dame at AT&T Stadium. pic.twitter.com/GbaQqSlK4A — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 20, 2020

It’s honestly not the rankings that bother me. It’s the explanations. Weekly hypocrisy and mind-boggling reverse engineered arguments that get ignored with the very next question.



I’d like the system better if it was all just “because we said so." — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 20, 2020

No sport is as top heavy as College Football. Could have named these four teams in this order in August. Of three years ago. #cfp #Bama #Clemson #OSU #ND — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 20, 2020

THE #CFBPlayoff BRACKET IS SET ??



?? Alabama

?? Clemson

?? Ohio State

?? Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/771dU2F1Cs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2020

?????? ?????? ???? ?????? ?????????????? ??



For the ?????????? year in a row the Clemson Tigers are headed to the College Football Playoff Semifinal! ????#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/FC3IWuZQOl — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) December 20, 2020

THIS IS THE MATCHUP WE WANTED. WE’VE WANTED OUR REVENGE SINCE THE REFS TOOK IT AWAY FROM US LAST YEAR. DABO AND CLEMSON BETTER GET READY BECAUSE THE BUCKEYES ARE COMING! ???? pic.twitter.com/ZqLSUHkQQG — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) December 20, 2020

We need a Group of Five playoff like the NIT in hoops. If you’re going to treat them like ?? then create their own ?? championship. — Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) December 20, 2020

Keeping Cincinnati behind two-loss Oklahoma is perfectly in line with how the committee operates. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) December 20, 2020

THEY’RE IN. ??



No. 2 @ClemsonFB will take on Ohio State in its 6th straight #CFBPlayoff appearance! pic.twitter.com/V74RBGj3iK — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 20, 2020

If Clemson wins the National Championship and Cincinnati wins their NY6 the stage is set to claim an undefeated National Championship. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 20, 2020

Welp. Whatever. There’s only two elite teams anyway. We’re just wasting our time until Clemson-Bama. — Brandon Walker (@BWalkerSEC) December 20, 2020

Bama & Clemson are great. Ohio St might be. That's the full great list.



The very good list incl A&M & ND but we know they're not at Bama/Clem level, so I'd rather give Cincy or CCU a shot.



But not gonna debate it. The arguments are a feature, not a bug. They WANT you to be mad. — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 20, 2020

Clemson vs. Ohio State in the College Football semifinal: a matchup featuring Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, potentially the top two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 20, 2020

ACC bowls: North Carolina vs. Texas A&M to Orange Bowl, Miami to Cheez-It Bowl, NC State to Gator Bowl & Wake Forest to Duke’s Mayo Bowl, sources told @Stadium — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 20, 2020

Clemson will play Ohio State in the 1st round of the #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/W4dZ9lvZHL — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 20, 2020

Vegas Rankings = Objective (the higher ranked team would win most of the time vs a lower ranked team)



1) Alabama

2) Clemson

3) Ohio State

4) Oklahoma

5) Florida

6) Georgia

7) Notre Dame

8) Cincinnati

9) BYU

10) Texas A&M — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) December 20, 2020

We asked who you’d take if Bama and Clemson meet in the title game once again.



You’re rolling with the Tide in the @CapitalOne Fan Vote! pic.twitter.com/OnvtmmVLKk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2020

I know the CFP committee won’t put Cincinnati in, but:



Texas A&M (8-1)

1 Top 25 win

28-point loss to Alabama

No conference title



Notre Dame (10-1)

2 Top 25 wins

24-point loss to Clemson

No conference title



Cincinnati (9-0)

3 Top 25 wins

AAC conference champions — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) December 20, 2020

Even the youngest fans are ready for Selection Day ??#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/JhOSxu4Hqi — ESPN (@espn) December 20, 2020

Even though Notre Dame is already in with Bama and Clemson, the Irish will not be the No. 3 seed for obvious reasons.



What the comittee will do.



1--Alabama

2--Clemson

3--Ohio State

4--Notre Dame



What I would do:

1--Alabama

2--Clemson

3--Texas A&M

4--Notre Dame — Tony Barnhart (@MrCFB) December 20, 2020

I'm biased but, for the college football playoffs, why not take the four highest rated conference champs? Bama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma. Makes perfect sense to me. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 20, 2020

Brian Kelly when he realizes he’s about to get murdered by Alabama ***in front of the families*** pic.twitter.com/1Q8SOeEMAt — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) December 20, 2020

Final college football playoff rankings:

1. Alabama.

2. Clemson.

3. Don't know.

4. Don't care. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) December 20, 2020

I just can't wait to find out who will lose to Clemson and Alabama in the semifinal round. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 20, 2020