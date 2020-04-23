Twitter reacts to A.J. Terrell going No. 16 overall in NFL Draft

Tony Crumpton

Former Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell was selected No. 16 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night. Terrell is only the second first-round draft pick from the Falcons out of Clemson along with Vic Beasley in 2015.

Check out some of the instant reactions on Twitter:

The @AtlantaFalcons go with hometown star AJ Terrell... Long DB that played at Westlake HS before winning it all at @ClemsonFB. pic.twitter.com/pJik6jLWbA — ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) April 24, 2020

With the 16th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons select...



A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson pic.twitter.com/Rvyc8AyN2R — PFF (@PFF) April 24, 2020

WHAT A NIGHT ?????? pic.twitter.com/Bi8mfBfIYD — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) April 24, 2020

With the 16th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, we have selected CB AJ Terrell.



Welcome to Atlanta, @ajterrell_8!



?? - https://t.co/VWp4E2ZJ5m pic.twitter.com/GWnbzXhnWm — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 24, 2020

Not sure anyone projected A.J. Terrell to go as high as No. 16 overall. Getting to stay home with family has to be a surreal feeling right now. — Paul Strelow (@PaulStrelowTI) April 24, 2020

Woah! AJ went in his ?? for this one, and before I hear any moans and groans I want you to turn on the tape minus the last game and you’ll know he’s a dog! Straight up pic.twitter.com/NgbyVIkRWx — Tajh Boyd April 24, 2020

#NFLDraft breakdown ft. @ajterrell_8 Big, physical, lock down corner = perfect in press man coverage. Smooth, low, back petal that allows him to transition quickly and crowd the WR trying to make a catch. ???? pic.twitter.com/xcxlQzBkrq — Eric Mac Lain April 23, 2020

YESSIR @ajterrell_8 YOU DESERVE IT MY BOY. Got me finna cry over here ???? CONGRATS MY BOYY — Xavier Thomas April 24, 2020

A.J Terrell taken by Falcons with #16 overall selection. Third highest selection of a Clemson CB trailing only Donnell Woolford (#10 in 1989) and Tye Davis (#15 in 2006). — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 24, 2020

BREAKING: With the 16th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons select A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson.



Atlanta gets their Desmond Trufant replacement in Terrell. pic.twitter.com/we05vMioSE — Georgia Sports Now (@GASportsNow) April 24, 2020

I can hear @GradyJarrett now! We know we know another Clemson guy — Adrian Clayborn (@AJaClay) April 24, 2020

Com a 16ª escolha geral do Draft da NFL de 2020, o Atlanta Falcons escolhe: A.J. Terrell, CB de Clemson!



O cornerback teve 5 interceptações nas duas últimas temporadas, empatado na 2ª melhor marca da ACC. #NFLnaESPN #LeaguedeCasa https://t.co/Rg3UGZyuoZ pic.twitter.com/cJXHpU590j — ESPN League (@ESPNLeague_br) April 24, 2020

Pick 16 - A.J. Terrell



A.J. Terrell is the fourth Clemson CB selected in the 1st Round in the Common Draft Era. pic.twitter.com/HCU9813Mci — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) April 24, 2020

Terrell only second first-round selection from Clemson by Atlanta Falcons. Vic Beasley #8 pick of draft in 2015. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 24, 2020

Quick nugget on A.J. Terrell for Falcons fans. Yeah, he has ideal specs and wins the eyeball test. But team members love him because he goes about his biz, very coachable and will do the dirty work. Low maintenance team player. — Paul Strelow (@PaulStrelowTI) April 24, 2020

AJ Terrell is sound technique wise, long, fast, and is never out of position! Good pick! — Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) April 24, 2020

AJ Terrell is still raw to me. Handsy. His ceiling w/ his height/length/speed combination is through the roof. Surprised to see him as the 3rd CB off the board. #Falcons #NFLDraft — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) April 24, 2020