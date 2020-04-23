Twitter reacts to A.J. Terrell going No. 16 overall in NFL Draft
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, April 23, 2020 10:22 PM
Twitter reacts to A.J. Terrell going No. 16 overall in NFL Draft

Former Clemson defensive back A.J. Terrell was selected No. 16 overall by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Terrell is only the second first-round draft pick from the Falcons out of Clemson along with Vic Beasley in 2015.

Check out some of the instant reactions on Twitter:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Twitter reacts to Isaiah Simmons going No. 8 overall in NFL Draft
Twitter reacts to Isaiah Simmons going No. 8 overall in NFL Draft
NFL draft: Former Clemson CB selected in first round by Falcons
NFL draft: Former Clemson CB selected in first round by Falcons
Twitter reacts to A.J. Terrell going No. 16 overall in NFL Draft
Twitter reacts to A.J. Terrell going No. 16 overall in NFL Draft
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week