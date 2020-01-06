Tua Tagovailoa makes decision on NFL

Alabama junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa declared early for the 2020 NFL Draft during a press conference on Monday.

"It was a hard decision all around, taking into consideration the pros and cons of both sides of the situation and the decision," Tagovailoa said. "I got to seek guidance from my family; we prayed a lot about it. This is a decision I'm going to have to live with. I made it, and I'm good with it."

Tagovailoa threw for 2,840 yards, 33 touchdowns in nine games before suffering a dislocated hip, and a posterior wall fracture ending his 2019 season on Nov. 16 against Mississippi State.

In 2018, he passed for 3,966 yards, 43 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

During his collegiate career, he passed for 7,442 yards and 87 touchdowns with only 11 picks.

The quarterback cupboard is not bare at Alabama as incoming 5-star quarterback Bryce Young, Mac Jones, Tauia Taulia Tagovailoa, and Paul Tyson will all be competing for the starting job in 2020.