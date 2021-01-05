BREAKING

Trevor Lawrence's Heisman Trophy bid comes up short
Lawrence was the ACC's player of the year. (ACC photo)
For the third time in six seasons, a Clemson quarterback was a Heisman Trophy finalist, and Tuesday yielded a similar result to the other two chances.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence finished runner-up in the 2020 college football season’s Heisman vote, which was announced on ESPN Tuesday. Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith took home the honor in the virtual event.

Smith was the SEC offensive player of the year, tallying 1,912 total yards and 22 touchdowns for the undefeated Crimson Tide.

Ahead of the Dec. 21 voting deadline, Lawrence joined Deshaun Watson (2015, 2016) as Heisman finalists from Clemson, earning ACC overall and offensive player of the year honors for the conference-winning and Playoff-bound Tigers.

Lawrence posted career-high marks in completion percentage (69.2) and yards per attempt this season (9.4) in 10 games with 3,153 passing yards and 24 touchdowns to five interceptions (eight rushing TDs as well).

Voting totals

Smith - 1,856 points (447 1st votes)

Lawrence - 1,187 (222)

Alabama QB Mac Jones - 1,130 (138)

Florida QB Kyle Trask - 737 (61)

