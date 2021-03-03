Trevor Lawrence updates his shoulder rehab
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Mar 3, Wed 09:01
Lawrence is currently rehabbing his shoulder (via Drew Morcos IG)
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence had successful surgery on Feb. 16 to repair damage to the labrum in his left shoulder.

Lawrence has gotten his Pro Day out of the way, along with the surgery, so now it's just time to rehab his shoulder while he waits for his name to be called during the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29.

All signs are pointing to a full recovery for Lawrence.

"As you know, this is really the first serious thing that I've dealt with, but I'm doing great," he told ESPN's Stephania Bell on Tuesday. "I actually feel way better than I thought I would at this point."

According to his physical therapist Drew Morcos, he is expected to be in a brace for two more weeks, and they hope he can be throwing in about six to eight weeks.

