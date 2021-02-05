Trevor Lawrence to miss Clemson Pro Day, moving up NFL workout before surgery
2021 Feb 5
Lawrence is getting an early start on his workout before a surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. (ACC photo)

Trevor Lawrence will give NFL teams an early look at what he's worked on lately.

Per Lawrence's sports agency, Lawrence will miss Clemson's Pro Day next month while recovering from surgery on the labrum in his left shoulder (non-throwing). ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that doctors believe he will be recovered for camp.

Because of that surgery, he will instead work out for NFL teams on Feb. 12 before it.

Lawrence is universally-projected as the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft, which would send him to the Jacksonville Jaguars currently.

