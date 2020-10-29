Breaking: Trevor Lawrence tests positive for COVID-19

TigerNet Staff

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Saturday's game with Boston College, TigerNet has confirmed. NFL Network's Mike Garafalo and Ian Rapoport first reported the news.

“Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a school statement. "He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week’s game against Boston College. While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we’re excited about competing against a very good BC team on Saturday."

Lawrence has been a Heisman front-runner through six games with 1,833 passing yards and 17 touchdowns to two interceptions.

"My symptoms have been relatively mild while following the protocol from Clemson and the ACC," Lawrence said on social media Thursday. "The only thing that hurts is missing an opportunity to be with my teammates this weekend and play the game I love. I hate that I can't be there, but I'll be watching from isolation and pulling for our guys while I wait for the opportunity to rejoin the team. God bless and Go Tigers!"

After opening as a 32-point favorite, Clemson is currently a 28-point favorite over Boston College for Saturday's noon broadcast start on ABC. The Tigers head to No. 4 Notre Dame for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff next Saturday.

Per ACC guidelines: "Pursuant to CDC guidance, a student-athlete who tests positive for COVID-19 shall be isolated for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms/positive test and at least 1 day (i.e., 24 hours) has passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement of respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath)."

ESPN reported Thursday evening citing the school that "without further complications" Lawrence would be eligible to return for the Notre Dame game.

Five-star freshman DJ Uiagalelei is Clemson's backup quarterback and has completed 12-of-19 passes for 102 yards this season, also rushing for two touchdowns. Third-string quarterback Taisun Phommachanh had surgery for a broken bone in his non-throwing hand last week but did dress out for the Syracuse game.

More to come on this story as it develops.

