Trevor Lawrence talks about offense having 50 plays at halftime

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence talked about the offense in the 37-13 win over Wake Forest on Saturday night.

"We were in a really good rhythm tonight, Lawrence said to the media after the game. "We played with a great tempo. I think we had 50 plays at halftime which is pretty impressive. Usually we are looking at about 70 plays at the end of the game so having 50 at halftime is pretty good."

Lawrence thought the team was ready to play as well as having a solid gameplan.

"I thought our gameplan was really well executed. I thought our coaches did a great job of putting us in situations for the most part, what they did, was kinda what we planned for."

Lawrence completed 22-28 passes for 351 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for two goalline touchdowns.

Highest-graded QBs in Wk 2 of College Football:



1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson - 94.2

2. Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma - 93.7

2. Jarret Doege, WVU - 93.7

4. Kenny Pickett, Pitt - 92.6 pic.twitter.com/kzwQ1LxGTj — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 13, 2020