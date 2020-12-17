Trevor Lawrence talks NFL future: "I think I'm ready"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was a guest on the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday as he talked about various subjects including his NFL future. Patrick asked Lawrence if he ready for the challenge of playing for a team like the Jets down the road. "I think I'm ready," Lawrence said. "I think just my journey at Clemson has taught me a lot. I've grown up a lot the past few years. I'm really just ready to take on whatever challenge it is and just have that opportunity. Patrick wondered if Lawrence had watched any Jets games this season. "No. Honestly, I haven't," he laughed. "I've seen some highlights and stuff. Honestly, I know some of this stuff I say sounds cliché, but just to have the opportunity to go somewhere, help someone rebuild if that what it is, or whatever, and just win. That's something I love doing, that's what I'm best at, is winning. Regardless of stats, that's what I love. Just to have that chance. Obviously, in some places, it will be more of a challenge than others, but I think I'm up for it. That will get here when it's here. I'm just trying to focus on being great where I'm at."

In 2020, Lawrence has completed 173-of-250 passes for 2,431 yards and 20 touchdowns, and only three interceptions.

The star quarterback added that he will keep his options open on returning to Clemson next season.

“I don’t want to completely shut any door.”

Lawrence shared that former Clemson standout Christian Wilkins ran down the hill two consecutive years on Senior Day.

"Christian Wilkins did it twice, he ran down the hill twice,” he said. “Two years in a row, so you never know.”

