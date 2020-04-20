Trevor Lawrence shares heartfelt message to fans

Tony Crumpton

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence shared a thoughtful message to his fans during this difficult time in a recent Facebook video via Athletes' Corner. "I wanna take a second to share something that I think is really important is just staying in contact with your friends, your family and everyone you are close to that you can't really can't be with because of the quarantine," he said. "I think it is really important to stay connected to one another, especially from a faith standpoint. You know, it is really important to keep that group of believers around you that just encourage you where you can encourage them. Where you can share things that the Lord is teaching you. Where you can be poured into, all of the things are just so important. That shouldn't just stop because we are quarantined." Lawrence knows that hearing about constant bad news can be detrimental to one's mental health. "So, any way you can, really just reach out," he said. "Keep reaching out to people. Stay in communication. Share the good news with one another. I think that is really powerful. Share something good with someone. People are hearing so much bad news, whether that is on social media or TV. I think sharing some good news goes a long way, and really lastly, just prayer." Lawrence finished up by encouraging fans to pray for the medical workers, people that have coronavirus, and others impacted during this pandemic.