Trevor Lawrence releases statement after testing positive for COVID-19

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Saturday's game with Boston College.

Lawrence released a statement about his situation on Thursday night.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19, and my symptoms have been relatively mild while I'm following the protocol from Clemson and the ACC. The only thing that hurts is missing an opportunity to be with my teammates this weekend and play the game I love. I hate that I can't be there, but I'll be watching from isolation and pulling for our guys while I wait for the opportunity to rejoin the team. God bless and Go Tigers!"

Lawrence has been a Heisman front-runner through six games with 1,833 passing yards and 17 touchdowns to two interceptions.