Trevor Lawrence rehab update
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Mar 12, Fri 07:49
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is progressing nicely after his surgery on his non-throwing shoulder.

"I've talked to several people close to Trevor Lawrence, and they say the same thing. He's doing well, really well, and ahead of schedule," NFL insider Ian Rapoport said Thursday. We are about a month in from surgery with Trevor Lawrence."

Lawrence should be able to throw in four of five weeks.

"It's going to be a five or six-month rehab. We are a month into that. He's still out there in California working out with a physical therapist named Drew Marcos just to make sure he is getting ready as fast as possible. He's not quite throwing yet. I would say in about four or five weeks from the people that I have spoken with, he should be throwing.

Lawrence has been in communication with the Jaguars coaching staff as they are likely to pick him No. 1 overall in the upcoming NFL draft.

"He has been participating in several zooms with the Jacksonville Jaguars coaches, presumably including Urban Meyer, just to make sure he is up on everything that he can be."

