Trevor Lawrence refining game out West, working on already high draft stock

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

It comes as no surprise that Trevor Lawrence is already focused on being the best player he can be at the next level. The praise and unanimous No. 1 projections haven't gone to his head according to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. "My understanding is that Lawrence is taking the approach that I'm not going to assume the (Jacksonville) Jaguars are taking me (No. 1 overall)," Garafolo said. "I'm going to prepare in the draft process to present the best possible Trevor Lawrence for all the teams involved." According to the report, Lawrence is in California training with Jordan Palmer, brother of Carson Palmer, who works with QB Summit. What does that training look like?

"He is going to start to prepare for what life is going to be like in the NFL," Garafolo said. "What's my week going to look like? Right now he’s going through exercises where he’s taking a team in the playoffs and he’s breaking them down as if he was game-planning for them. So on Monday, he reviews the last couple of games for that defense. Tuesday, (he looks at) base pressures. Wednesday, sub pressures. Thursday, third-down. Friday, red-zone.

"Basically, it’s as if you were game-planning because that’s what your week will be like in the NFL, so he’s getting a taste of that. I think that’s a huge reason these guys hit the ground running. And also, what is he going to do physically? This is a chance for him to really work on himself physically. It's going to be about him being stronger, sturdier and more mobile as well and if that leads to more mass then that's great. Those will be the goals as he prepares for life in the NFL.”

Lawrence enters that draft process with a pretty decorated resume already per The Draft Scout, which graded Lawrence at a 99 out of 100.

"Lawrence has the ability to fit into any NFL scheme," Matt Miller writes. "He can play from a deep pocket and operate like a point guard distributing the ball but has shown the skills to also play well in a run-heavy offense that sees him working as a primary runner and moving pocket passer. His versatility, toughness and natural feel for the game are exciting.

"Field vision is a notable strength for Lawrence as both a pocket passer and on the move. He doesn’t let defenses dictate where his eyes are and has shown comfort throwing off platform and on the move."

This year will feature a different draft evaluation process as the NFL combine will not happen as scheduled with the focus instead on pro days at college campuses, as well as virtual interviews. The NFL draft is currently set for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.

