Trevor Lawrence reacts to possible boycott by Pac-12 players

TigerNet Staff by

Rapid changes seem to happen almost daily in this sports landscape, responding to COVID-19.

In an article "We Are United" by The Player's Tribune, a group of Pac-12 players are threatening to boycott the upcoming season.

"WeAreUnited in our commitment to secure fair treatment for college athletes. Due to COVID-19 and other serious concerns, we will opt-out of Pac-12 fall camp and game participation unless the following demands are guaranteed in writing by our conference to protect and benefit both scholarship athletes and walk-ons,” the Pac-12 players wrote.

The four main sections of their demands include health and safety protocols including the option to skip the season and not lose eligibility, protecting all sports tied to excessive pay, ending racial injustice, and economic freedom and equity including 50% revenue sharing and medical expense coverage for six years after eligibility ends.

There is no word yet on the number of players willing to boycott this upcoming Pac-12 season.

Clemson quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and D.J. Uiagalelei took to social media to give their opinion on things as leaders of their football team.

Really well said https://t.co/niUC1Yv0Oz — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) August 2, 2020

FACTS?? it does’t really make sense to me the more I do research on it and see what college football is doing for us and then what the NFL has in place for there athletes #DoYourResearch?? https://t.co/ZwLbByt7tN — ?? DJ Uiagalelei ?? (@DJUiagalelei) August 2, 2020