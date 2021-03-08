Trevor Lawrence ranked in Kiper's all-time best QB draft grades
by - 2021 Mar 8, Mon 12:22
Lawrence is on a good track after surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. (Clemson athletics photo)
Lawrence is on a good track after surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. (Clemson athletics photo)

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. is one of the names most closely associated with the NFL draft, and he put some historical context on what we're seeing with Trevor Lawrence this year.

Lawrence is universally-projected as the first No. 1 pick in Clemson football history, destined to be a Jacksonville Jaguar come April 29.

Kiper ranked his top all-time QB NFL draft grades and Lawrence checked in at No. 4 overall, trailing only Stanford's John Elway (1983), Stanford's Andrew Luck (2012) and Tennessee's Peyton Manning (1998).

"Lawrence is the clear top prospect in this class," Kiper said. "He's going No. 1 to the Jaguars and will get a chance to lead the turnaround of that franchise alongside coach Urban Meyer. He has everything NFL teams want in a starting quarterback, from size to arm talent to the ability to process reads and make the right throw. Lawrence finished his Clemson career with 108 total touchdowns (18 rushing) and just 17 interceptions across three seasons."

Lawrence had his pro day early last month ahead of successful surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. Pro day for the Tigers' remaining draft prospects is this Thursday.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Former Clemson DB released by Vikings
Former Clemson DB released by Vikings
Irish take series over Tigers
Irish take series over Tigers
No. 1 Tigers top Orange in spring season restart
No. 1 Tigers top Orange in spring season restart
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week