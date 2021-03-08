Trevor Lawrence ranked in Kiper's all-time best QB draft grades

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. is one of the names most closely associated with the NFL draft, and he put some historical context on what we're seeing with Trevor Lawrence this year. Lawrence is universally-projected as the first No. 1 pick in Clemson football history, destined to be a Jacksonville Jaguar come April 29. Kiper ranked his top all-time QB NFL draft grades and Lawrence checked in at No. 4 overall, trailing only Stanford's John Elway (1983), Stanford's Andrew Luck (2012) and Tennessee's Peyton Manning (1998). "Lawrence is the clear top prospect in this class," Kiper said. "He's going No. 1 to the Jaguars and will get a chance to lead the turnaround of that franchise alongside coach Urban Meyer. He has everything NFL teams want in a starting quarterback, from size to arm talent to the ability to process reads and make the right throw. Lawrence finished his Clemson career with 108 total touchdowns (18 rushing) and just 17 interceptions across three seasons."

Lawrence had his pro day early last month ahead of successful surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. Pro day for the Tigers' remaining draft prospects is this Thursday.