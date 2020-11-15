Trevor Lawrence ranked No. 1 in Mel Kiper's 2021 NFL Big Board

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN College Football analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest top 25 NFL 2021 draft rankings recently as Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was ranked No. 1 overall.

"Lawrence missed Clemson's previous two games because of a positive COVID-19 test, but he was on the sideline at Notre Dame and will reportedly be ready to go the rest of the season," Kiper said. "That could include a potential rematch with the Fighting Irish in the ACC title game on Dec. 19."

Lawrence has been impressive when in the lineup this season.

"In six games this season, Lawrence has improved his completion percentage to 70.7%, and he has 17 touchdown passes and two interceptions," he said. "He has made some highlight-reel throws and limited his mistakes. He makes it look easy. Lawrence has everything NFL teams want in a starting quarterback, from size to arm talent to the ability to process reads and make the right throw."

Lawrence was the only Clemson player listed in the top 25 overall player rankings.

In Kiper's positional rankings, Travis Etienne was ranked the No. 2 running back, and Derion Kendrick was ranked the No. 4 cornerback.